After over 150 days in theaters, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water finally has a Disney+ and Max release date.

The Way of Water was the long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar. Despite a 13-year gap between the installments, the second film was able to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor and gross $2.3 billion worldwide during its theatrical run. It nearly doubled its predecessor with its domestic opening ($134.1 million vs. $77 million) and proved the power of Cameron still exists. It won’t catch up to Avatar’s total gross of $2.9 billion — which is currently higher than Avengers: Endgame for the highest-grossing film of all-time — but the $2.3 billion had to give Disney/20th Century even more faith in the upcoming sequels.

What’s it about?

The Way of Water is the follow-up to 2009’s Avatar and continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as they face off with a revived old foe and have to form an alliance with the Metkayina clan. It’s a bit of a transition for the family, as, despite the fact that the Omatikaya and Metkayina clans both share Pandora, there are tensions between the groups — particularly with the kids.

Who’s in it?

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang all reprise their roles from the previous installment. Cameron’s Titanic star, Kate Winslet, makes her Avatar debut in The Way of Water and so does Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, and Jack Champion.

Disney+, Max release date(s)

In a somewhat shocking move, The Way of Water will be streaming on both Disney+ and Max on Wednesday, June 7. However, if you’re planning on having a double-feature with both films, the first Avatar is only streaming on Disney+ meaning you’ll have to rent it on a VOD platform or own a digital or physical copy otherwise.

Avatar: The Way of Water will stream on Disney+ and Max on June 7.