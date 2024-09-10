James Earl Jones' net worth at the time of his death in 2024 was $40 million. Jones is known for having one of the most famous voices on the planet, which led him to the role of Darth Vader in one of the most popular movie franchises of all time as well as narrating for numerous movies and television shows.

He also lived in sports fans' lore by playing Terence Mann in Field of Dreams. His long and accomplished career led to him being one of a very few entertainers to win the EGOT, which is winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony award. Jones completed the EGOT in 2012 when he received an honorary Oscar in 2011 for his lifetime of achievements in film.

Jones passed away at 93 at his home in Dutchess County, New York, on Sept. 9, 2024. Let's look at James Earl Jones' net worth in 2024.

What was James Earl Jones' net worth in 2024?: $40 million (estimate)

Would you believe that Jones' movie career almost didn't happen after an early life comprised of being mute until high school, attempting to be a doctor, and enlisting in the Korean War? We almost weren't graced with the acting talents of Jones, and it's hard to imagine a world where he isn't starring in some of our favorite films.

James Earl Jones' net worth in 2024 at the time of his death sat at about $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jones was born on Jan. 17, 1931, in Arkabutla, Mississippi. His grandparents raised him on a farm in Dublin, Michigan, after his father left to pursue an acting career in New York and Hollywood. Jones' family came to Michigan in the Great Migration.

Surprisingly, Jones suffered from speech impediments at an early age. He was mute until high school when a teacher helped him deal with his stuttering issues.

Jones attended the University of Michigan intending to become a doctor. However, once he got to the school, he was persuaded to join the Reserve Officer Training Corps.

He eventually abandoned his doctor dreams completely and attended the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at the university. Jones told people he attended the School of Music to do something enjoyable before deploying to the Korean War.

Jones reached the level of first lieutenant after various training but was then discharged.

James Earl Jones' early career

Jones' career began by working in different theater productions in Michigan. His first major role was in a production of Othello, and he appeared in many Shakespeare productions in the 1960s.

He also landed some film roles, including movies like Dr. Strangelove and The Comedians. One of his big breaks was starring in the play The Great White Hope, then also reprised his role in the film adaptation. He also won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Recording for his work on Great American Documents.

In 1977, James' career changed forever as he accepted the voiceover role of Darth Vader in the original trilogy of Star Wars movies as well as numerous related television shows and movie shorts. He even voiced Darth Vader for the prequel movie, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as well as The Rise of Skywalker and in Obi-Wan Kenobi, a mini series on Disney+.

Jones' massive net worth didn't come from Star Wars initially, as the first movie, Episode IV – A New Hope, paid him only $7,000. The company offered him a percentage of the film's gross earnings, but he opted for the upfront cash payment.

It's now safe to say that was a mistake. The film grossed over $775 million in its first year. The decision to accept the upfront money likely cost Jones over $10 million on the first film alone.

James Earl Jones in Field of Dreams

James Earl Jones' starring role for sports fans was his playing of Terence Mann in Field of Dreams. Scriptwriter and director Phil Alden Robinson had Jones specifically in mind for the character and asked him to play the part. Jones read the script and jumped at the chance to do the movie.

“The movie insists,” Jones said of Field of Dreams, “that you participate with your heart more than your mind, more than your critical facilities.”

Not long after Field of Dreams came out, CNN commissioned Jones to do the intro voiceover for the cable news network. It's only three words long, but “This is CNN,” is still being used today.

Another iconic sports role for Jones was in The Sandlot movies. Jones played Mr. Mertle, a blind former Negro League player.

Additionally, James Earl Jones played Admiral Greer in three Jack Ryan movies. Jones also had a starring role as Mufasa in The Lion King, while also getting TV jobs in Gabriel's Fire, Roots: The Next Generations, and Heat Wave.

More recently, he has had memorable cameos in Law & Order, Frasier, Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, and The Simpsons.

James Earl Jones' personal life

Jones married his first wife in 1968, actress Julienne Marie. The marriage only lasted four years, but led to Jones meeting another actress, Cecilia Hart. They had one child together after getting married in 1982 and stayed together until Cecilia died in 2016.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about James Earl Jones' net worth in 2024 at the time of his death.