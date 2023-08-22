Co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn teases fans a glimpse into the meticulous world-building process underway for the new DC Universe (DCU).

A Threads user posed an intriguing question to Gunn about the geographical layout of the DCU's cities where its iconic heroes operate. Gunn's response was nothing short of exciting: “We are creating an incredibly detailed world map.”

With this, DCU fans became wild with speculation on how metropolises and locations within the DC Universe will interconnect.

James Gunn's emphasis on crafting an intricately woven universe echoes his earlier sentiments about the unique appeal of DC's fictional settings. He compared it to an alternate history, citing iconic cities like Gotham, Metropolis, Star City, and Bludhaven as integral parts of this immersive reality. “It makes it a little bit like Westeros in some ways.”

Now, this map of the DC universe will be put to the test with Gunn's upcoming films.

Currently, James Gunn's first DCU film is “Superman: Legacy,” which will mark the inaugural chapter titled “Gods and Monsters.” David Corenswet is Superman and Rachel Brosnahan is Lois Lane. The movie will follow Superman's story as he balances his alien roots with growing up as Clark Kent in Smallville. It highlights Superman's commitment to justice and kindness, even when seen as old-fashioned.

Both James Gunn and Peter Safran will lead the reboot of the DCU. It includes many movies and shows. Apart from Superman: Legacy, there are projects like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Brave and The Bold and more. There will also be a DCU streaming series with Lanterns, Booster Gold, and Paradise Lost to name a few.

As of the moment, there's no definite lineup for the DC Universe yet. But James Gunn promises the narrative of its fictional worlds and beyond.