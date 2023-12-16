The director of Superman: Legacy took to social media to address reports of two new additions to the film's growing cast.

The cast and characters set for Superman: Legacy hints at just how big James Gunn and Peter Safran are looking to make the new cinematic DC Universe under their stewardship. However, the cast is not quite as big as some recent reports have suggested according to Gunn, himself.

Gunn took to social media on Friday to address reports that actors Pom Klementieff and Miriam Shor were the newest members of Superman: Legacy's growing cast, according to Collider. The director first addressed Klementieff's reported casting, saying outright that she was not cast and there had been no plans or talks to bring her in for the film.

“Despite Pom being one of my favorite actors to work with, this is 100% not true,” Gunn said on Threads. “Not only is Pom not in the movie, but no one has ever even discussed her being in the movie, nor do I have any idea what role she would possibly play.”

He then clarified Shor had not been cast in the film, either, but would “like to find a place for Miriam in the DCU.”

Klementieff and Shor's alleged castings were reported earlier in the week by The Hollywood Reporter, though there was no mention of what potential roles they had been cast in. The report was quickly redacted following Gunn's statements on social media.

Despite Gunn's update, it would not be surprising to see either actor appear in the DCU at some point down the road given their histories with the director. Both have previously worked with Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy films, with Klementieff playing Mantis in Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 while Shor played one of the High Evolutionary's key assistants in Vol. 3.

That said, the cast for Superman: Legacy has already grown quite large between the core cast and other DC characters set to appear. David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult are confirmed to be starring as Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, respectively.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to release in theaters on July 11, 2025.