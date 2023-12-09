A new casting report for Superman: Legacy suggests Sasha Calle may not be returning as Supergirl in the new DC cinematic universe.

The new cinematic DC universe has left plenty of fans wondering about the futures of several DC Extended Universe alums, with Jason Momoa reportedly in talks to trade Aquaman for Lobo and questions about Gal Gadot's possible future as Wonder Woman. One star who may not be returning to don a cape in this new universe, according to a new casting report for Superman: Legacy, is Sasha Calle.

Calle's future within DC on the big screen has been up in the air since before the release of 2023's The Flash, where she starred as Supergirl, but it seems this may end up being her only outing as Kara Zor-El. Industry insider DanielRPK reported, via ScreenRant, that Supergirl will appear in the upcoming Superman: Legacy ahead of her own standalone film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and casting was underway for the role.

According to DanielRPK, they are currently casting SUPERGIRL for SUPERMAN: LEGACY pic.twitter.com/sWeBktOg1k — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) December 8, 2023

Superman: Legacy is already set to feature a variety of DC characters beyond Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor as it will be the first film in the new cinematic DC Universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Guy Gardner from the Green Lanterns, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and members of The Authority ahead of their feature film debut were all previously confirmed to be appearing in the new Superman film. The latest reported addition was revealed to be villainous DC business magnate Maxwell Lord, with Sean Gunn set to portray the comic book character.

While the casting report suggests Calle is likely to be replaced, it does not mean the door is closed for the actress to return as Supergirl or potentially a different role following her feature film debut. Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena was said to be continuing in the new cinematic universe as the titular hero, according to James Gunn, though he said the 2023 film will have no connection to any upcoming films or TV series.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.