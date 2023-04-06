While James Gunn is one on a shortlist of talent that has successfully crossed over between the MCU and DCU, who would’ve thought that the two brands could ever crossover on the silver screen? Well, according to Gunn himself, it may not be that crazy.

The multiverse is a concept that’s been thrown around in both the MCU and DCU. Both franchises are guilty of riding it and its thin logic as a storytelling vehicle — largely using it to bring back nostalgic old actors or to retcon a death — but maybe this is the answer to a bonkers crossover between the two.

Gunn, in an interview with Empire, spoke about the chances of a Marvel-DC crossover: “I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC].” He’d follow that up with a “Who knows?” and a warning to those hoping for it to come in the short-term future, “That’s many years away, though.”

That makes sense, though. While DC has had a tendency of jumping in head-first before establishing anything — just look at the trainwreck that was Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (which was the then-DCEU’s sophomore outing) — Gunn and Peter Safran have recently taken the reins at DC and he likely wants to establish his DCU before throwing them to the wolves against the Avengers. That said, the prospect of these two blockbuster franchises crossing over is as exciting as a WWE-AEW crossover — though they both feel unfathomable.

“I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun,” said Gunn.

Before James Gunn truly gets situated at DC, he’s got one last MCU movie to release: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film is set for a May 5 release and looks to be the swan song of this iteration of the Guardians.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5.