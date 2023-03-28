While the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them in the MCU may see their story close soon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the collaborative relationship between Chris Pratt and James Gunn may only just be getting started.

Pratt and Gunn have worked together beginning with the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Since then, two more sequels and a holiday special have been made. But it appears Gunn’s time in the MCU is coming to an end as he was recently appointed as a co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios.

In a recent interview with CBR — the full interview is yet to be revealed — Pratt discussed Gunn’s transition over to the world of DC.

“I think DC is super lucky to have him in that position. It’s hard for me to imagine a person, a better person for that role. He just loves comics. He’s so smart. He’s such an auteur. We’re obviously super, super pumped for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to come out. It’s truly a masterpiece.”

Again, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to close out the story of some of, if not all of the Guardians, but that doesn’t mean Pratt wouldn’t team up with Gunn again. Speaking about the potential characters he would play in the DCU, Pratt said, “As far as DC characters pan, I don’t know. I will let the fans tell me what they would want me to do. I don’t have anything official to announce. I haven’t spoken to James Gunn in any capacity to where he’s offered me anything like that.”

Even if Pratt hasn’t necessarily been offered anything concrete from Gunn, he had a very simple response to the question of whether or not he’d listen to an offer.

“But listen, I love the guy. You know, he’s one of my best friends. I totally believe in him. And if he calls me, I am answering.”

Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy recently saw their favorite misfits in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special ahead of the release of the third film in the main trilogy this May. Chris Pratt voiced Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie and is also lined up to voice another iconic animated character, Garfield, in the upcoming film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5.