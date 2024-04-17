Birdbox actor Pruitt Taylor Vince will star in the new James Gunn Superman as Jonathan Kent.
The Wrap confirms that the veteran actor will play the adopted father, Pa Kent. He's the one who found the Man of Steel when he was an infant on the outskirts of Kansas and helped raise him.
Before Taylor Vince, Kevin Costner played the part in Man of Steel. Glenn Ford also played the Role in Superman, the 1978 film that starred Christopher Reeve as the title character.
Pruitt has been in many films, including Mississippi Burning, Jacob's Ladder, JFK, Natural Born Killers, Dr. Dolittle — just to name a few.
He's known for his heroic and villainous characters, so he should fit right into the DC franchise.
Pruitt Taylor-Vince has been cast as Pa Kent in James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN’
Other Superman stars
The movie is shaping up, with the cast all falling into place. David Corenswet is the new Superman, while Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor. The cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Maria Gabriela de Faria (The Engineer), and Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho).
As for the movie, it was originally titled Superman: Legacy. However, THR reported that Gunn decided to change it to Superman.
“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy,” he said. “By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.”
“I completely relate to Superman because he's everything I am,” Gunn said last year. “He's somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he's f—–ing Superman. And that's kind of like what I feel like.”
The director has been excited about the project for a while now. He's often released posts on X based around our caped superhero.
“Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025,” he wrote in March 2023. “My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, ‘Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized.”
Along with Gunn, DC also announced in February that the movie had started production. In it, they don't give a ton of information about what is to come, saying, “not a lot is known about the plot of the film just yet, though Gunn and Safran have said it's not an origin story and deals with balancing Superman's Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.”
We assumed so, but it will be a theatrical release so that it won't be streaming immediately.
With Pruitt Taylor Vince helping to round out the cast, anticipation is building more and more for next year when Superman flies into theaters.