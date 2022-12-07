By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 3 min read

After two months of NBA play, fans already have a general idea of who is competing for a championship and those who are battling for a higher draft pick. Either way, things are far from set in stone. That means that teams should be pursuing the final pieces of their puzzles in the 2022-23 season as the NBA trade deadline gets closer and closer.

Luckily for teams, some interesting names will be available for trades pretty soon. On December 15, some 2022 free agents will become eligible to be dealt. The NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement states that a free agent who signs with a new organization cannot be traded for three months or December 15, whichever is later.

That brings up some interesting names to the table. Former MVP James Harden headlines the list after he signed a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason, reducing his earnings so the franchise could bring more talent in free agency. Other notable names are former All-Stars Andre Drummond and John Wall, and some young players who are gaining more attention this season, such as Brooklyn’s Yuta Watanabe.

There is still a restriction that applies in a few cases, including Harden’s. Some players have the power to veto any trades throughout the 2022-23 season, mostly due to the short length of their contracts. Another thing to consider is that some players have non-guaranteed or partially guaranteed salaries for the 2022-23 season. This means they could easily be traded and immediately waived before the league-wide guarantee date of January 10.

With that being said, here are the NBA players who become trade eligible on December 15 after signing deals in the offseason. Players with a no-trade clause are in bold. Players on non-guaranteed or partially guaranteed deals are in italics.

Atlanta Hawks

Aaron Holiday

Frank Kaminsky

Boston Celtics

Danilo Gallinari

Sam Hauser

Luke Kornet

Justin Jackson

Noah Vonleh

Brooklyn Nets

Kessler Edwards

Patty Mills

Markieff Morris

Edmond Sumner

T.J. Warren

Yuta Watanabe

Charlotte Hornets

None

Chicago Bulls

Goran Dragić

Andre Drummond

Derrick Jones

Cleveland Cavaliers

Robin Lopez

Raul Neto

Ricky Rubio

Dallas Mavericks

JaVale McGee

Theo Pinson

Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown

DeAndre Jordan

Davon Reed

Detroit Pistons

Marvin Bagley III

Kevin Knox

Rodney McGruder

Golden State Warriors

Donte DiVincenzo

JaMychal Green

Houston Rockets

None

Indiana Pacers

Jalen Smith

Los Angeles Clippers

John Wall

Los Angeles Lakers

Troy Brown

Thomas Bryant

Damian Jones

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Lonnie Walker IV

Memphis Grizzlies

None

Miami Heat

Udonis Haslem

Caleb Martin

Milwaukee Bucks

Jevon Carter

Serge Ibaka

Joe Ingles

Wesley Matthews

Minnesota Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson

Bryn Forbes

Nathan Knight

Austin Rivers

New Orleans Pelicans

None

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

Isaiah Hartenstein

Jericho Sims

Oklahoma City Thunder

Mike Muscala

Orlando Magic

Bol Bol

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden

Montrezl Harrell

Danuel House Jr.

P.J. Tucker

Phoenix Suns

Bismack Biyombo

Damion Lee

Josh Okogie

Portland Trail Blazers

Drew Eubanks

Gary Payton II

Sacramento Kings

Matthew Dellavedova

Chima Moneke

Malik Monk

KZ Okpala

San Antonio Spurs

Gorgui Dieng

Toronto Raptors

Justin Champagnie

Juancho Hernangomez

Otto Porter Jr.

Utah Jazz

Simone Fontecchio

Collin Sexton

Washington Wizards