After two months of NBA play, fans already have a general idea of who is competing for a championship and those who are battling for a higher draft pick. Either way, things are far from set in stone. That means that teams should be pursuing the final pieces of their puzzles in the 2022-23 season as the NBA trade deadline gets closer and closer.
Luckily for teams, some interesting names will be available for trades pretty soon. On December 15, some 2022 free agents will become eligible to be dealt. The NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement states that a free agent who signs with a new organization cannot be traded for three months or December 15, whichever is later.
That brings up some interesting names to the table. Former MVP James Harden headlines the list after he signed a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason, reducing his earnings so the franchise could bring more talent in free agency. Other notable names are former All-Stars Andre Drummond and John Wall, and some young players who are gaining more attention this season, such as Brooklyn’s Yuta Watanabe.
There is still a restriction that applies in a few cases, including Harden’s. Some players have the power to veto any trades throughout the 2022-23 season, mostly due to the short length of their contracts. Another thing to consider is that some players have non-guaranteed or partially guaranteed salaries for the 2022-23 season. This means they could easily be traded and immediately waived before the league-wide guarantee date of January 10.
With that being said, here are the NBA players who become trade eligible on December 15 after signing deals in the offseason. Players with a no-trade clause are in bold. Players on non-guaranteed or partially guaranteed deals are in italics.
Atlanta Hawks
- Aaron Holiday
- Frank Kaminsky
Boston Celtics
- Danilo Gallinari
- Sam Hauser
- Luke Kornet
- Justin Jackson
- Noah Vonleh
Brooklyn Nets
- Kessler Edwards
- Patty Mills
- Markieff Morris
- Edmond Sumner
- T.J. Warren
- Yuta Watanabe
Charlotte Hornets
- None
Chicago Bulls
- Goran Dragić
- Andre Drummond
- Derrick Jones
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Robin Lopez
- Raul Neto
- Ricky Rubio
Dallas Mavericks
- JaVale McGee
- Theo Pinson
Denver Nuggets
- Bruce Brown
- DeAndre Jordan
- Davon Reed
Detroit Pistons
- Marvin Bagley III
- Kevin Knox
- Rodney McGruder
Golden State Warriors
- Donte DiVincenzo
- JaMychal Green
Houston Rockets
- None
Indiana Pacers
- Jalen Smith
Los Angeles Clippers
- John Wall
Los Angeles Lakers
- Troy Brown
- Thomas Bryant
- Damian Jones
- Juan Toscano-Anderson
- Lonnie Walker IV
Memphis Grizzlies
- None
Miami Heat
- Udonis Haslem
- Caleb Martin
Milwaukee Bucks
- Jevon Carter
- Serge Ibaka
- Joe Ingles
- Wesley Matthews
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Kyle Anderson
- Bryn Forbes
- Nathan Knight
- Austin Rivers
New Orleans Pelicans
- None
New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson
- Isaiah Hartenstein
- Jericho Sims
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Mike Muscala
Orlando Magic
- Bol Bol
Philadelphia 76ers
- James Harden
- Montrezl Harrell
- Danuel House Jr.
- P.J. Tucker
Phoenix Suns
- Bismack Biyombo
- Damion Lee
- Josh Okogie
Portland Trail Blazers
- Drew Eubanks
- Gary Payton II
Sacramento Kings
- Matthew Dellavedova
- Chima Moneke
- Malik Monk
- KZ Okpala
San Antonio Spurs
- Gorgui Dieng
Toronto Raptors
- Justin Champagnie
- Juancho Hernangomez
- Otto Porter Jr.
Utah Jazz
- Simone Fontecchio
- Collin Sexton
Washington Wizards
- Taj Gibson
- Anthony Gill
- Delon Wright