By Enzo Flojo · 8 min read

As we’ve entered the final month of 2022, we’ve seen some teams have gained a lot of momentum like the Grizzlies, Knicks, Timberwolves, Pelicans, and even the Blazers. However, some teams have also struggled early in December, skidding through their assignments and losing ground in the standings. These include the Suns, Raptors, Heat, and Wizards. As we enter the next week of the 2022-23 NBA season, it’s time to see how well our favorite squads have done so far with a fresh batch of Week 9 NBA Power Rankings.

As always,our power rankings have seen plenty of movement, with some teams turning heads with strong play and others shaking their heads after each loss. This December, it looks like some teams will have happy holidays, while some will make good company for the Grinch.

Previous 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings: Week 8 | Week 7| Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2

Now without further ado, let’s look at our 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings entering Week 9 of the new season.

1. Boston Celtics (no change)

Yes, the Celtics just lost to the Golden State Warriors, but that’s only L No. 6 in 27 games. Boston still has the best record in the entire league, and they have the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They’re also tops this season in scoring, 3-point shooting, and free-throw shooting.

2. New Orleans Pelicans (+2)

Fly, Pelicans, fly! My, New Orleans is the hottest team right now with seven straight wins, and they’re unbeaten in December. They also just beat the Phoenix Suns TWICE in a spicy back-to-back. Also, these Pels have the top record in the West!

3. Milwaukee Bucks (no change)

No change in our Week 9 NBA Power Rankings for Giannis & Co. They strung together four wins in a row only to see it snapped by, of all teams, the Houston Rockets. They still have the second-best record in the league, though.

4. Memphis Grizzlies (+6)

The Grizzlies are a schizophrenic bunch, but after losing their December opener to the Wolves, they have not lost since. Much of it is because this team just crashes boards like crazy. They, in fact, lead the league in rebounding. Most of their latest victories are against also-rans, but they will be tested by the Hawks and Bucks this week.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (no change)

The Cavs are still a really good team, but they’ve had an up-and-down month so far. Cleveland is 4-2 in December, highlighted by a big W over the Sixers. They did, however, take Ls to the Knicks and Kings.

6. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

Man, these Nets are actually looking like legitimate contenders right now. They have won seven of their last eight games, with guys like Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, and Royce O’Neale stepping up big-time. Gotta love it!

7. Phoenix Suns (-5)

The once-mighty Suns continue to plunge in our NBA Power Rankings after notching their fourth straight defeat. They can bounce back this week against the Rockets and Clippers, but then they face the Pelicans again.

8. Sacramento Kings (no change)

Sac-Town started December strong with three straight dubs, but they have lost two of three since. The one game they won last week, however, was against the Cavs. That definitely counts for something.

9. Denver Nuggets (-3)

The Nuggets halted a terrible three-game slump with a win over the Blazers followed by another W over the Jazz. Denver still sits atop the Northwest Division, but they sure as heck don’t look elite as of the moment.

10. Golden State Warriors (-1)

Speaking of elite, the Warriors certainly looked the part when they beat the Celtics. Klay Thompson was on fire, and Kevon Looney stepped up big. It’s also fun to see the Dubs lead the league in assists so far. That win came on the heels of two crushing losses to the Pacers and Jazz, though.

11. New York Knicks (+12)

The Knicks are among the hottest teams right now after four straight wins. That’s a big reason they move up so much in our Week 9 NBA Power Rankings. Among their latest victims are the Cavs and Hawks.

12. Philadelphia 76ers (+1)

The Sixers deserved to be lower, but that was before they beat the Lakers and Hornets in succession. Joel Embiid is still carrying so much of the load, but at least we’ve seen James Harden do some effective playmaking.

13. Portland Trail Blazers (+7)

Always good to see Dame back in the flow of things. Consequently, Portland has won three of its last four to return above .500. They should have at least three more wins this week as they face the Wolves, Spurs, Mavs, and Rockets.

14. Minnesota Timberwolves (+8)

After tumbling big last week, the Wolves rebounded in a major way. They are 3-2 so far in December, with wins over the Grizzlies, Pacers, and Jazz. They have a shot to bounce back against the Blazers next before facing the dangerous Clippers.

15. Utah Jazz (-4)

The Jazz have seemingly put a disastrous last week of November behind them. Now, they’re 3-3 in December, which is not the worst thing, but it’s also surely not as good as their start to the season. They’re still clinging on to a winning record, which is all Jazz fans can hope for right now.

16. Atlanta Hawks (-4)

The Hawks are still a good team with a winning record, but losing three of their last four is not a good look at all. They did just pull out an overtime thriller over the Bulls, but it was not exactly pretty and needed a miracle.

17. Los Angeles Clippers (-3)

The Clippers finished November with back-to-back wins, but they’ve limped through December so far, losing four of their last six games. It’s great to see Kawhi Leonard in action, but he’s norming just 11.6 points per game, which is meh.

18. Indiana Pacers (-2)

The Pacers went 2-2 this past week and are just a game above .500 now. That wicked run in the middle of November seems so far away already, but there is still hope that this team can do borderline special things in the coming weeks.

19. Dallas Mavericks (No change)

The Mavs are barely treading water in the West, but at least they’re still among the conference’s top ten teams. They also turn the ball over the fewest times so far this season. They actually would have been higher in our Week 9 NBA Power Rankings, but they are fresh from back-to-back losses to the Bucks and Bulls.

20. Toronto Raptors (-5)

The Raptors have a losing record, are dead last in the Atlantic Division, and just lost back-to-back games to the Magic. Who would have expected all these to happen at this point, right? They definitely miss Otto Porter Jr., and, well, they also miss how Fred VanVleet used to shoot.

21. Chicago Bulls (+4)

The Bulls may actually be on the verge of a surge this month. After losing three straight in the first week of December, Chicago has won two of its last three. Their only loss was in OT to the Hawks on the road. They have a shot to win against the Knicks twice at home before facing the Wolves.

22. Oklahoma City Thunder (+2)

There’s still so much the Thunder can improve, but there are also flashes of their tantalizing potential. The pairing of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with Josh Giddey has been solid, and they’re just one Chet Holmgren away from making a ton of noise.

23. Miami Heat (-5)

How can a team go from beating Boston one day then losing to Detroit four days later? Beats me, but somehow the Heat have done exactly that. They’re losers of three of their last five as well, so there’s that. Miraculously, though, they’re still in second place in the Southeast Division.

24. Los Angeles Lakers (-7)

The Lakers win three in a row then lose three in a row. They just beat the Pistons, but it was too close for comfort and then face the Celtics. We never know what we’re getting with the Lakers — in the worst way possible.

25. Washington Wizards (-4)

The Wizards closed November above .500, but they have yet to win a single game in December. Losses to the Hornets, Lakers, and Bulls were especially jarring. They are our biggest sliders in these Week 9 NBA Power Rankings.

26. Orlando Magic (+2)

The race for Victor Wembanyama will likely be won by any of the bottom five teams in these Week 9 NBA Power Rankings. Let’s begin with the Magic, who are actually on a hot streak with three straight victories. We wonder how long that will last.

27. Houston Rockets (no change)

Don’t sleep on these Rockets, who just went 2-1 this past week after beating the Sixers and Bucks. Oh, and they lost to the Spurs, too. Such a crazy team this is.

28. San Antonio Spurs (+2)

Speaking of the Spurs, how about those back-to-back wins over the Rockets and Heat, eh? They’re still going nowhere, of course, but these moments of fancy are pretty fun once in a while.

29. Charlotte Hornets (-3)

Five losses in a row and still dead last in the Southeast Division. Yep, nothing really new with the Hornets. They’re still terrible. Also, we hope all their injured guys heal up sooner rather than later.

30. Detroit Pistons (-1)

The win over Miami was refreshing amidst all the other losses they’ve recently piled up. We still think there’s something to this young core, but you really need to want to see it.