Former Jackson State defensive standout James Houston IV aims to return to terrorizing quarterbacks for the Detroit Lions. A season-ending injury resulted in James Houston playing 3 games in 2023.

Houston would not be able to showcase his pash-rushing prowess last season after suffering a fractured ankle on September 17, 2023, in a week two matchup vs the Seattle Seahawks. The injury placed Houston on Injured/Reserved for the majority of the 2023 season. He would not return to action until the Detroit Lions NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Houston aims to return to his 2022 form. He initially burst onto the scene during the last 7 games of the Detroit Lions 2022 season. He finished the year with 8 sacks in 7 games and was nicknamed “The Problem.”

Houston aims to showcase that 2022 was no fluke. Yet, it would be hard to believe that Houston's skills have disappeared. Since converting to more of a full-time pass-rushing role at Jackson State, he hasn't looked back since.

Houston totaled 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and 7 forced fumbles during his final collegiate season at Jackson State. He also tallied a pick-six and fumble-recovery touchdown en route earning First-team All-SWAC and being drafted in the 6th round by the Lions.

The Lions front office will be just as happy for James Houston's return as he will be for their additions. The Detroit Lions relentlessly attacked their secondary during the 2023 offseason. Lions General Manager Brad Holmes made moves to acquire corner's Amik Robertson (FA Signing), Carlton Davis (Via Trade), Terrion Arnold (NFL Draft), and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (NFL Draft).

The new additions in the secondary will grant Houston more time to sack opposing quarterbacks — as if he needed it. Additionally, the Lions new corners will appreciate having a pass rusher like Houston on their team to help them in coverage.

The happiest man of them all is Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn. The 2023 offseason additions help Glenn play to his strong philosophy of getting after quarterbacks. “It's a challenging mentality. In this league, you don't wanna just sit back and allow the quarterback to dink and dunk” said Glenn per Detroit Lions YouTube.

The lions pass rushed struggled in 2023, but Aiden Hutchinson's partner in crime is back. NFL offenses must stay aware, or they'll find themselves running into “The Problem.”