Published December 1, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions called up rookie pass rusher James Houston from the practice squad for their Thanksgiving game. And he made an instant impact in a limited role against the Buffalo Bills.

Houston played just five defensive snaps against the Bills on Thanksgiving. And yet, he sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice, including one at the end of the first half to force a field goal.

The Lions placed pass rusher Charles Harris on injured reserve recently. As such, the team signed Houston to the active roster. Furthermore, they plan on giving the rookie a more expanded role.

“We obviously see some good pass-rush skills when he’s going against our tackles at practice. But obviously the situation, we were able to get him up (off the practice squad),” Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash said.

“We had him out there in a limited role, just because he hasn’t been running our defense. So the limited role he had last week will be expanded on again this week in pass-rush situations.”

Those within the Lions organization have raved about Houston so far this season. Detroit selected the rookie pass rusher in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard told reporters recently that Houston has been holding his own even against Detroit’s best offensive lineman.

“You just ask Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker about James Houston, and the looks that they’re getting. Not only is he getting better, but I truly believe he’s making those guys better,” he said.

The Lions lost to the Bills on Thanksgiving, seeing an end to their three-game winning streak. Detroit has a chance to get back in the win column on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.