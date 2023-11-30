James Madison football coach Curt Cignetti is the Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year and has been awarded a $20,000 bonus.

The James Madison football team has been a sensation this year with an 11-1 record. College GameDay has visited them, as has the Pat McAfee Show, and Curt Cignetti, the head coach for the Dukes, has seen his name entrenched in some coaching rumors.

Cignetti was recently named the Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year as the James Madison football program hopes to land in a bowl game, and in turn, Cignetti has netted an extra $20,000 bonus, bringing his total incentives on the year up to $100,000, per Steve Berkowitz of USA Today.

‘James Madison's Curt Cignetti wins Sun Belt Conference football coach of the year award. This will give him a $20,000 bonus. He now has $100,000 in bonuses so far this season.'

The story of James Madison has been incredible, and they are eligible for a bowl game after a long back-and-forth with the NCAA due to their ineligibility previously since the rule states a program has to wait two years after moving to the FBS.

Cignetti has done a terrific job at James Madison and has turned the program around and made them the best team in the Sun Belt Conference. As such, Cignetti has found his name pop up for various coaching searches, with him being discussed for the Indiana Hoosiers job after they fired Tom Allen.

The James Madison football program will now wait to see what bowl game they will be going to, and it could be a chance for Cignetti to earn even more incentives as his future with the school remains up in the air.