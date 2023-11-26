James Madison football is going to a bowl game for the very first time. James Madison is bowling due to the need to fill game spots.

James Madison University football has had a spectacular season. The Dukes out of Virginia are 11-1 on the season and ranked in the top 25, after defeating Coastal Carolina on Saturday 56-14. James Madison is getting even more good news Sunday as the Dukes are bowl eligible for the very first time, per ESPN.

James Madison was ruled ineligible to go to a bowl game because the school is transitioning from a FCS football program to a FBS program, which is at a a higher level. Under NCAA regulations, a team must wait two years after it joins the FBS to be able to go bowling. That rule is being lifted because the NCAA needs teams to fill all of this year's bowl slots. So James Madison, along with Jacksonville State, get to go to bowl games in 2023.

James Madison started the year 10-0 and at one point threatened legal action against the NCAA to become bowl eligible, per ESPN. But after losing a game, the school chose not to pursue a lawsuit. The bowl games have yet to be announced, so it's not known yet where the Dukes will go and who they will play. But it's truly a remarkable feat for the school to get to a bowl and an 11 win season in such a short time period.

James Madison plays in the Sun Belt Conference. Their only loss this season was an overtime thriller to Appalachian State. The Dukes also defeated the Virginia Cavaliers of the ACC.

Jacksonville State is 8-4 on the season and plays in Conference USA. One slot is still open for bowl games and it is expected that a 5-7 team will take that spot.