ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a James Madison-Georgia Southern prediction and pick. Find out how to watch James Madison-Georgia Southern.

James Madison hopes it has learned its lesson. What do we mean when we say that? First-year head coach Bob Chesney has a very good team. It has lost only once this season, but that loss was very painful and, one could argue, entirely avoidable. JMU was a 16.5-point favorite on the road at Louisiana Monroe. The unbeaten Dukes were expected to produce a straightforward victory and continue on their march to a successful season, possibly a perfect one. ULM offered stubborn resistance, however, and James Madison's normally potent offense couldn't get untracked. James Madison scored 70 at North Carolina and 63 against Ball State. JMU managed only 19 points against Monroe and fell 21-19 in a stinging setback. James Madison regrouped by thumping Coastal Carolina 39-7 in its next game, but now comes another midseason road trip. Can JMU deal with the reality that opponents are going to give their best shot to the Dukes each week, and that road games are going to be hostile, with opponents treating the Dukes as their Super Bowl game? JMU wasn't ready for Louisiana Monroe. Let's see if it will be any different against a Georgia Southern team which is riding high after one of the more incredible comebacks you will see at any point in this 2024 college football season.

Georgia Southern trailed Marshall 23-3 with seven minutes left in regulation last weekend. The Eagles looked done and dusted. A 20-point comeback isn't unheard of, but doing so in seven minutes is remarkable. Even when Georgia Southern collected a safety and a quick follow-up touchdown, the deficit was still 23-11, and it stayed that way with 2:20 left. Georgia Southern had to thread the needle in the final 2:20.

The Eagles were up for the challenge, scoring two quick touchdowns just over a minute apart. They took a 24-23 lead with a minute left and were able to stop Marshall on the Thundering Herd's final possession to score an incredible win. The Eagles will be flying high with adrenaline and belief entering this James Madison game. It will be fascinating to see how both teams handle the situation.

Here are the James Madison-Georgia Southern College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: James Madison-Georgia Southern Odds

James Madison: -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -345

Georgia Southern: +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +270

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch James Madison vs Georgia Southern

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why James Madison Could Cover The Spread/Win

James Madison has learned how to deal with a road environment and a team which is gunning for the Dukes. JMU is not going to be pancake-flat on offense the way it was in its sluggish loss to Louisiana Monroe. You're going to see a better, sharper team this time around on the road. Plus, Georgia Southern did trail Marshall by 20 before rallying to win last week. JMU is better than Marshall and should be able to take a 20-point lead. If JMU does take a 20-point lead in this game, it won't let the advantage slip away. JMU would probably be able to build on that lead, but even if it doesn't, it should still cover the modest 9.5-point spread.

Why Georgia Southern Could Cover The Spread/Win

James Madison's toughness on the road has to be questioned after the UL Monroe loss. Georgia Southern has a fresh supply of confidence after its incredible comeback against Marshall. The Eagles are at home and should cover the spread as long as they can get off to a reasonably fast start and play the first half close. The longer the game is close, the better the odds GASO plus-9.5 points can come home as a cashed ticket.

Final James Madison-Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick

The James Madison Dukes are smart and resourceful, and they will learn from the ULM loss. Take James Madison.

Final James Madison-Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick: James Madison -9.5