James Rodriguez, the former Real Madrid star, delivered an emotional speech after surpassing Lionel Messi‘s assist record and guiding Colombia into the 2024 Copa America final, reported by GOAL. His outstanding performance and leadership have been pivotal in Colombia's journey through the tournament.

James Rodriguez, now playing for Sao Paulo in Brazil, has been a crucial figure for Colombia since his debut in 2011. At 32 years old, he continues to demonstrate his playmaking prowess, which was on full display during this year's Copa America. Rodriguez, participating in his fourth Copa America, set a new record for the most assists in a single edition of the tournament since official records began in 2011.

Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar, held the previous record with five assists during the 2021 Copa America, a tournament where he led Argentina to victory. However, in 2024, James Rodriguez eclipsed this mark by providing six assists, playing a critical role in Colombia's path to the final.

Rodriguez's contributions have been instrumental, particularly in the semi-final against Uruguay, where his assist for Jefferson Lerma’s match-winning goal secured Colombia's spot in the final. This performance adds to his already impressive tally, which includes scoring from the penalty spot in a dominant 5-0 victory over Panama in the quarter-finals.

What James Rodriguez said

After the semi-final triumph, James Rodriguez spoke to TyC Sports, expressing his feelings about the achievement and the team's performance: “We had an excellent game. The referee was not good. The boys who defended did well. The game was very complicated, against a very tough opponent, but we won a well-deserved place in the final. I've been here for almost 13 years, wanting this. We're happy.”

Rodriguez's words reflect his long-term commitment and passion for the national team. His journey with Colombia has been marked by highs and lows, but breaking Messi's record and leading his team to a major final is a significant highlight in his career.

James Rodriguez's leadership has been vital for Colombia throughout the tournament. As the captain, his experience and skill have been crucial in high-pressure situations. With six assists and a goal in five games, he has been a standout performer, showcasing his ability to influence games at the highest level.

Colombia now faces a challenging final against the reigning World Cup champions. The team's performance has been built on strong defensive displays and creative attacking play, orchestrated by Rodriguez. His ability to create scoring opportunities and his vision on the field have made Colombia a formidable opponent.

James Rodriguez's emotional response after breaking Lionel Messi's assist record highlights the significance of his achievement. His leadership and playmaking skills have propelled Colombia to the Copa America final, and his record-setting performance has cemented his legacy as one of the tournament's greats. As Colombia prepares to face the World Cup holders in the final, Rodriguez's influence will be critical in their quest for continental glory.