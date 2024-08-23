In exciting news for Marvel fans, James Spader is set to reprise his iconic role as Ultron in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Vision series, slated for a 2026 debut. Spader’s return promises to bring back the menacing artificial intelligence who first wreaked havoc in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” The new series, helmed by Terry Matalas (“Star Trek: Picard”), continues the narrative from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s previous installments, including “WandaVision” and the upcoming “Agatha All Along.”

Ultron’s return adds a thrilling twist to the story. The character’s complex relationship with Vision, originally created by Ultron’s AI, has left fans questioning what’s next for the synthezoid hero. Despite Vision's victory over Ultron in the 2015 film, the details of Ultron's final fate remain murky. Spader’s casting confirms that at least a version of Ultron survived, setting the stage for a dramatic confrontation.

Vision's Ongoing Struggles

Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision, the android with a storied past including a love affair with the Scarlet Witch and a tragic end at the hands of Thanos. After his destruction in “Avengers: Infinity War,” Vision returned in “WandaVision” as a ghostly white android, rebuilt through magic and grief. This new series will further explore his journey, serving as the third chapter following “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along.”

The series is scheduled to begin filming in England in early 2025. Marvel Studios is known for its high production values, and while it remains uncertain how they will handle Ultron’s performance capture, the cost could be significant. For reference, transforming Tatiana Maslany into the titular “She-Hulk” reportedly cost Marvel around $25 million per episode.

With James Spader’s return, fans can expect a blend of high-stakes drama and familiar faces as Ultron reemerges to challenge Vision once more.