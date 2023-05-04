Amid Jamie Foxx’s recent hospitalization, the Oscar-winning actor will be stepping down as FOX’s Beat Shazam host for the time being. Foxx’s daughter, Corrine, who is the show’s DJ will also be taking a leave of absence while her father recovers from the “medical complication” he suffered last month. Nick Cannon will be filling in for the actor for the upcoming sixth season of the show which is filmed in Ireland.

The announcement was made Wednesday (May 3) on FOX’s official Instagram for the show.

“Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” FOX said in a statement.

Foxx thanked Cannon for filling in while he recovers in his Instagram Story Wednesday. “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see you all soon,” he wrote over FOX’s statement.

Foxx also posted a message to his Instagram stating how thankful he is for the thoughts and prayers, “Appreciate all the love,” he simply put with a praying hand emoji, fox emoji, and red heart emoji.

On April 12, Corrine posted a statement on behalf of the Foxx family about her father’s “medical complication.”

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne shared.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy during this time.” Several stars publicly gave their well wishes to Foxx and his family during this time.

The series is set to return to Fox on May 23.