Jamie Foxx has finally spoken out about his medical emergency that occurred over three weeks ago. The actor, comedian, and singer shared his first public statement on Instagram, which has over 16 million followers, Deadline shares. The photo was an all-black image with the words, “Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed.”

The cause for Foxx’s hospitalization and medical emergency remain undisclosed, but his daughter Corrine Foxx confirmed that he experienced a “medical complication” on April 11th. Corrine and Foxx’s family had expressed their gratitude towards the quick actions and great care that he received from medical professionals, which they claimed helped him begin his recovery process.

At the time of his hospitalization, Jamie Foxx was filming the Netflix action comedy “Back in Action” in Atlanta alongside Cameron Diaz. The project is Diaz’s highly-anticipated return to acting, and it was directed by “Horrible Bosses” helmer Seth Gordon. Despite Foxx’s hospitalization, production on “Back in Action” continued with the use of stunt doubles and body doubles in place of Foxx on set. The project has reportedly wrapped production.

Foxx also thanked Nick Cannon in an Instagram story for taking over the hosting duties of the Fox game show “Beat Shazam” temporarily. Foxx launched the show as host and executive producer in 2017, and his daughter Corinne is a DJ on the show. Kelly Osbourne is temporarily replacing her while Foxx continues his recovery.

Although Foxx’s first message since his hospitalization didn’t provide any additional details regarding his medical condition, fans are relieved to hear that he is doing well and feeling blessed. The actor has received an outpouring of love and support on social media from fans and celebrities alike.