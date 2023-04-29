Nick Cannon was glad that Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show was canceled by Facebook Watch this week. Meta, who owns Facebook, canceled all of its Facebook Watch programming. Deadline reports, that none of the Facebook Watch Originals is coming back for new seasons as the company is pivoting to prioritize “creating VR experiences in Meta Horizon Worlds that can also be deployed across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.”

Pinkett Smith hosted the internet talk show alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith. However, news of the show getting axed was a relief for Cannon who called the show “that toxic table” and says that the Facebook Watch series was a catalyst in the infamous Oscars slap which involved Jada’s husband Will Smith and Chris Rock last year.

“If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the s*** out of Chris Rock,” said per Entertainment Tonight.

“That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table,” Cannon went on. “I don’t want to know all this s*** about y’all. I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that s*** to y’all selves.”

Jada is however not giving up on the Red Table Talk. Following the announcement of Facebook canceling the show, the Girls Trip actress reflected on the series and her hope for its future.

“We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband,” the 51-year-old wrote in an Instagram statement April 27. “We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come.”

“We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon.”

Jada captioned the Instagram post, “It was the journey for me,” alongside a dancing, champagne glass, and red heart emoji.