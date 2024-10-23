As WWE, TKO, and the McMahon family, Vince and Linda, have been rocked with a brand new lawsuit regarding the alleged abuse of Ring Boys by former ring announcer Mel Phillips, one of the lawyers for Janel Grant, Ann Callis, has taken to social media to deliver her own statement on the situation.

Releasing a statement via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Callis demanded that WWE release their former employees from pre-existing non-disclosure agreements so that victims and survivors can tell their stories.

“The allegations in the ‘ring boys’ lawsuit against WWE are deeply troubling. Vince McMahon made sexual abuse and human trafficking a hallmark of WWE’s culture for decades. Survivors like Janel Grant and other former WWE employees deserve their day in court. All former WWE employees who experienced sexual abuse and harassment should be allowed to tell the truth by having their non-disclosure agreements waived. Ms. Grant stands by all WWE survivors and believes that Mr. McMahon, WWE, and all involved parties must be held accountable.”

Now, on one hand, if WWE did decide to release their talent from non-disclosure agreements, it would make life a whole heck of a lot easier for the likes of Grant and the other former WWE employees. There are plenty of people who would certainly like to tell their stories in the pursuit of painting the real picture of how WWE has treated the “little guy” over the past 40 or so years under McMahon's leadership but can't right now, making a demand like this necessary.

Then again, WWE isn't a company built on altruism, and as a result, allowing Grant to go on Good Morning America to explain the horrible treatment she received at the hands of McMahon and other employees like John Laurinitus and Brock Lesnar would hurt the company's stock price, it's ticket sales, and most crucially of all, prevent some parents from allowing their kids from watching the product. Unless they are forced to by the courts to do so, it's safe to assume WWE will keep everyone locked into their current deals in order to prevent any more bad press moving forward.