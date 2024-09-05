ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jannik Sinner takes on Jack Draper. Our U.S. Open odds series has our Sinner Draper prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Sinner Draper.

What a wild and wacky U.S. Open. All hell has broken loose, except for two players. One of them is Jannik Sinner.

Through the quarterfinals, Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka have held firm and have fended off every opponent. No other player seeded in the top five in either the men's or women's tournaments managed to reach the semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic failed to reach the fourth round on the men's side. Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek failed to make the semis on the women's side. It has largely been a chaotic and very volatile tournament, but Sinner and Sabalenka — through five matches — have proved to be the exceptions. We will see what happens with Sabalenka on Thursday night in her semifinal match. Then on Friday, in the middle of the afternoon, we will see Sinner take the court against Great Britain's Jack Draper, playing in his first major semifinal.

Sinner could not ask for a much better scenario at the U.S. Open. Imagine telling Sinner before the tournament began in late August that he would be in the semifinals, and that his path to the title would be Jack Draper in the semis followed by Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe in the final. Sinner, if offered that scenario, would have signed on the dotted line in a heartbeat. He is the overwhelming favorite in this match, and he is the overwhelming favorite to win the title. Not lifting the trophy on Sunday would rate as a considerable disappointment, though Sinner has to get through Friday before he can think about Sunday. We who comment on matches and make predictions can sit here from the comfort of our living rooms saying that Sinner is a huge favorite, but those assessments mean nothing to the players. They have to go out and take care of business. All eyes are on Jannik Sinner, waiting to see if he can handle the pressure of being the guy everyone expects to win this tournament.

Here are the Jannik Sinner-Jack Draper U.S. Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

U.S. Open Odds: Jannik Sinner-Jack Draper

Game spread:

Sinner -6.5: -112

Draper: +6.5: -120

Moneyline:

Sinner: -600

Draper: +430

To win first set:

Sinner: -300

Draper: +225

Total Games In Match

Over 35.5: -112

Under 35.5: -118

Total Games Won:

Sinner over 19.5 games: -124

Sinner under 19.5 games: -108

Draper over 15.5 games: -110

Draper under 15.5 games: -120

How To Watch U.S. Open

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET/12:15 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Stream: (Free Trial)

Why Jannik Sinner Could Cover The Spread

The fourth-round win over Tommy Paul and the quarterfinal win over Daniil Medvedev showed that Sinner can handle high-stress situations and can solve problems if things don't go his way for a 20-minute sequence of play in a given match. Sinner was down 4-1 in the first set to Paul on Monday. He lost the second set 6-1 to Medvedev on Wednesday and was down two break points at 2-3 in the fourth set. Sinner fought through those various moments of difficulty. If Draper outplays him for a 15- or 20-minute stretch, Sinner will regroup and make adjustments. Great players do that. Sinner is a great player right now. Facing Draper, a first-time major semifinalist, should give Sinner the confidence to manage the match the way he needs to. Draper might get nervous and not play up to his capabilities.

Why Jack Draper Could Cover The Spread

The spread for this match is 6.5 games. Draper could lose all three sets, but if those sets are decided by two games or fewer, Draper would still cover the spread. A 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win for Sinner means Draper covers.

Final Jannik Sinner-Jack Draper Prediction & Pick

This is not a good match to bet on. Sinner is very likely to win straight up, but Draper could keep the match close in terms of the spread. There are some combinations you could bet on, but they feel risky rather than high-percentage plays.

Final Jannik Sinner-Jack Draper Prediction & Pick: Draper +6.5 games