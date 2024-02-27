Amandla Stenberg, star of the highly anticipated Star Wars series “The Acolyte,” has shared some intriguing insights into the show's premise, albeit limited by the stringent non-disclosure agreements of Lucasfilm, Magazinec reports.
Set in the High Republic era before the events of “Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace,” “The Acolyte” delves into a time of supposed peace within the Star Wars universe, characterized by strict conceptions of the Force. Stenberg hints at the exploration of divergent perspectives on power within institutional settings, aiming to both honor and challenge established Star Wars ethos surrounding the Force.
The brainchild of Leslye Headland, known for “Russian Doll,” “The Acolyte” has been in development since 2020. Headland's pitch, described as “Frozen meets Kill Bill,” captivated Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, promising a mystery-thriller narrative set against the backdrop of emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.
What sets “The Acolyte” apart from other shows in the franchise, according to Headland, is its focus on the villains' perspective, offering insight into characters who utilize the Force outside Jedi sanctions. This fresh angle aims to provide a unique exploration of the darker aspects of the Force.
Starring an ensemble cast including Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, and Joonas Suotamo, “The Acolyte” also emphasizes diversity, reflecting the strides made by Star Wars towards inclusion and representation.
While an official release date from Lucasfilm isn't out, recent reports suggest that “The Acolyte” premieres on Disney+ on June 5, 2024, promising an exciting addition to the Star Wars universe.