Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions quarterback, has been a polarizing figure in the NFL since he was drafted first overall by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016. After leading the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018, Goff was traded to the Lions in 2021. Now, as we head into the 2023 NFL season, fantasy football managers are wondering what to expect from him. Will he be a valuable asset to their team, or should they look elsewhere for a quarterback? In this article, we'll take a closer look at Goff's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season.

2022 Season Performance

Jared Goff's performance in the 2022 NFL season was relatively impressive. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 4,438 yards and a 29-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Goff's Lions finished 9-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs. That set expectations higher than they've been in years entering 2023. Coach Dan Campbell thinks Goff's success came as a result of Campbell's staff asking him to handle more than he did with the Rams. Yes, Goff's 2022 numbers weren't the best of his career. However, he has improved and worked hard to get better. He is finally having fun as a member of the Lions.

Jared Goff tallies touchdown pass number 4 vs the Seahawks ❗️ We are down to a one possession game. pic.twitter.com/4j9gpqb3UI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2022

Strengths & Weaknesses

One of Goff's biggest strengths is his offensive line. The Lions had an elite offensive line in 2022. This helped Goff have an efficient passing game. Additionally, the Lions are expected to have one of the toughest rushing attacks in the league. This will take some of the pressure off of Goff. If these result in Goff playing at a high level, he could be a valuable asset to fantasy football managers.

On the other hand, one of the biggest concerns with Goff is his consistency. He has averaged more than 20 fantasy points in the past. However, he has also had some lackluster performances. Additionally, Goff's price seems to be inflated thanks to the entire tide rising with QB ADP. This means that fantasy football players may be overvaluing Goff, which could lead to disappointment if he doesn't perform as well as expected.

Team Outlook

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lions' campaign in the 2023 NFL season is highly anticipated. Expectations are higher than they've been in years entering 2023. Keep in mind that the Lions saw a six-game improvement in 2022. Remember that they finished the season at 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs. The offense also took a huge leap forward in 2022 behind an elite offensive line and an efficient passing game. Of course, Jared Goff was a huge part of that. He has also developed a strong rapport with Amon-Ra St. Brown that raises both of their floors. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson even expects a “huge step forward” for Detroit's offense this season. If the Lions can live up to the hype, they could make history. Consequently, all of these factors could positively affect Goff's 2023 fantasy football outlook. He has a strong supporting cast and a solid offensive line to work with.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

Projections for Goff's 2023 fantasy football season are mixed. Some experts believe that he could finish as a top-5 fantasy football QB. Meanwhile, others think he is a fade in redraft formats. We believe it's somewhat realistic to have Goff throwing for over 4,300 yards and around 25-29 touchdowns against around 10 interceptions. This can give him possibly a QB17-19 finish. While these projections aren't terrible, they also aren't great. Fantasy football managers who draft Goff should be prepared for some ups and downs throughout the season.

As such, his fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season is muddled. Again, on one hand, Goff has grown more comfortable in Detroit. His chemistry with the rest of the offense is also pretty good.

However, certain concerns arise when evaluating his performance. Throughout his seven-year career, he has only managed to surpass 20 Fantasy points on three occasions, with his highest score being 22.6 points per game. Additionally, the Lions have been shifting their strategy. They have focused less on pass-heavy plays, particularly within the 10-yard line. That's where they ranked seventh-lowest in the league with a passing rate of just 42.5 percent last year. Considering Goff's limited rushing abilities and his conservative approach to the game, it's essential to exercise caution. When compared to quarterbacks like Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford, it would be wise to pick Goff later in the draft. That said, as the 20th quarterback taken in your league, he offers reasonable value.

Looking Ahead

Jared Goff's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season can go in several directions. While he has some considerable strengths, he also certainly has some weaknesses, such as his inconsistency. Fantasy football players who draft Goff should be prepared for some ups and downs throughout the season. While he may not be a top-5 or even top-10 QB, he could still be a valuable asset to fantasy football players who are looking for a solid QB option.