The Detroit Lions are riding high coming off of a winning season in 2022. Head Coach Dan Campbell has the team primed to make a playoff push in 2023, provided Detroit is able to sort out its talented, and suddenly deep, roster.

With the Minnesota Vikings expected to fight hard to retain their NFC North crown, the Lions have their work cut out for them. Position battles are expected to rage on from tight end to offensive guard, to cornerback, linebacker and the kicking game, among others.

The Lions are one of the youngest teams in the league, but also added talented veterans including wide receiver Marvin Jones from Jacksonville and Tracey Walker III, a star caliber safety returning from injury this season.

The Lions' projected depth chart lists several new faces at multiple positions. The arrival of another talented receiver from the Jets has made the position battle even more contentious.

A key goal for training camp, which starts this week, is to build good habits while sorting out the pecking order at numerous positions.

Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard appears to be the man with the most on his plate among all position coaches. Time will tell if Sheppard's linebacking talents separate themselves, or blend in with the “pride.”

As training camp opens in Allen Park, Michigan, these are the top three position battles for Lions fans to keep an eye on:

Linebacker-

The drafting of former Iowa standout Jack Campbell with the 18th pick overall has Lions fans buzzing about Campbell as a possible rookie starter. To win a starting position, he will have to beat out fan favorites Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez. Derrick Barnes also could make a push for a starting spot or increased playing time.

In terms of pure talent, Campbell has what it takes to win either the starting middle linebacker or or strong-side linebacker positions from the incumbents. Pass-rushing specialist James Houston also needs more reps at rush linebacker, as does Charles Harris.

Expect Anzalone, Rodriguez and Campbell end up as the starters for week one against the Chiefs, and expect Houston to see the most reps in pass rushing specific situations.

Kicker-

The Lions released Michael Badgley this past week, opening the door for John Parker Romo and Riley Patterson to compete for the job.

Patterson, a third-year player from Memphis, made 13-14 field goals for the Lions in 2021 before moving onto the Jaguars and converting 30-35 attempts last season. His career long is 53 yards.

Parker Romo made 18-22 field goals and 34-34 extra points for Virginia Tech in 2021 before spending time with the Saints' last season, attempting two preseason kicks and making one of them.

Expect Patterson to come out on top in this race.

Receiver-

The Lions have plenty of options at this position of all shapes, sizes and talents ranging from chain mover Amon-Ra St. Brown to big play merchant Jameson Williams, who will miss the first six games of the season with a suspension.

New addition Denzel Mims has much to prove and could revive his career with a strong training camp. He will compete with Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond for targets and playing time all preseason long.

With Marvin Jones returning to the franchise after a stint in Jacksonville, the prediction here is that Mims plays his best football and ends up winning reps from Reynolds and Raymond come week one against Kansas City.

Expect the Lions to employ a receiver-by-committee approach until Williams gets back, with seventh round pick Antoine Green surprising as a viable option during training camp before giving way to the team's more experienced players.