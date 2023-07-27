A new season is here, and we are excited to check out how the Detroit Lions do. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make some Detroit Lions betting specials predictions for the 2023 season.

The Lions have so many potential playmakers on their team. Now, we will look at some of the odds that FanDuel believes may happen.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Detroit Lions Betting Specials Odds

Aidan Hutchingson to record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season: -195

Detroit Lions to score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: -140

Detroit Lions to beat Green Bay Packers On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +150

Jared Goff to Throw 30+ Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +200

Detroit Lions to Reach NFC Championship Game: +370

David Montgomery to Score +10 Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +430

Amon-Ra St. Brown To Score 10+ Recieving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +550

Why Aidan Hutchingson Will Record 10+ Sacks

Hutchingson was one of the bright spots on a bad defense. Moreover, he helped keep them in contention after delivering, with 9.5 sacks in 2022. Hutchingson has the potential to not just hit 10 sacks, but shatter the mark. Therefore, expect a big season from him as he assumes the role of leader of the defense.

Why The Lions Will Score +1 Touchdown in Every Game

The Lions started 1-6 last season. However, they quickly bounced back to finish the season 9-8. The amazing offense was a significant reason why they contended. Moreover, the Lions only failed to score a touchdown on two occasions, and both occurred during the 1-6 stretch. You also should consider the fact that the Lions do not play any tough defenses on their schedule until a December 30 showdown with the Cowboys.

Why The Lions Beat the Packers at Home and On the Road

The Lions went into Lambeau Field last season and eliminated the Packers, as well as Aaron Rodgers, from playoff contention. Significantly, it was the last game Rodgers ever played as a Packer. The Lions will now face Jordan Love this season, and there are many questions about how good he will be. Ultimately, many expect the Packers to struggle. The Lions likely should sweep the Packers this season, barring any injuries.

Why Goff Will Throw for 30+ Touchdowns

No one expected Goff to throw 29 touchdowns last season. Now, there are higher expectations of him as he has revived his career in Detroit with new playmakers afoot. Goff has crossed 30 touchdowns once in his career. Ultimately, he tossed 30 in 2018. There is a good chance of Goff hitting the mark if he continues to improve and get better. Likewise, he has some good receivers to throw to and a good running game that will keep defenses honest.

Why The Lions Will Reach the NFC Championship Game

This task is tougher. However, the NFC is not as strong as the AFC. The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are the two contenders. Then, there are the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. The Minnesota Vikings are likely in transition mode, and the Packers are likely rebuilding. Additionally, the New York Giants are a borderline playoff team, while the entire NFC South have numerous question marks.

The Lions would likely have to get past the 49ers or Eagles to get to a hypothetical NFC Title Game. Moreover, they will have to beat the Cowboys at some point. If the Lions win their division, they would likely get one home game at the least. Also, they could snag the top spot in the NFC if they can take advantage of their weaker schedule. It would give them home field. However, they have to make the playoffs first. The Lions will have a tough road ahead of them.

Why Montgomery Will Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns

Montgomery has been in the league for a few seasons. However, he has not crossed 10 touchdowns yet. Montgomery had five last season for the Bears and eight in 2020. However, there are many questions about whether he can cross the 10-touchdown barrier. But he needs to stay healthy first.

Why St. Brown Will Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns

St. Brown is another threat to cross the 10+ touchdown barrier. Now, we will see if he can break on through to the other side. St. Brown had six touchdowns in 2022, and will look for more opportunities in the red zone. Subsequently, he has a good chance of getting there.

Final Detroit Lions Betting Specials Prediction & Pick

There are a few bets to like. Ultimately, any of these would be good choices to make, based on their trajectory and the likelihood that goes with expectations for the Lions.

