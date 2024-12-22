As one of the top offensive minds in the NFL, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson went back into his bag of tricks against the Chicago Bears in Week 16. Early into the third quarter against the Bears, Lions quarterback Jared Goff connected with a wide-open Sam LaPorta for a touchdown after faking to stumble on a play action to Jahmyr Gibbs. LaPorta was wide open with the Bears' defense confused, and the Lions continued their Week 16 rout.

In real-time, it looked like Goff and Gibbs might've miscommunicated, but after the play resulted in a touchdown, it was clear what Johnson and the Lions' offense did.

It was an incredible play design, proving why so many teams— including the Bears— are interested in Johnson as their next head coach.

Lions OC Ben Johnson showing out in possible Bears HC interview

Once the Bears fired Matt Eberflus after playing the Lions on Thanksgiving, it was clear their eyes were set on evaluating candidates for the upcoming season, including Johnson.

And with the Lions' play-caller entering his third offseason as a potential head coach candidate, many have linked Johnson to the Bears.

It's a fit that makes sense as equally as it doesn't.

Would Johnson want to work under owners such as the McCaskey's, who've continuously made the Bears a laughing stock with poor decision-making? Would Johnson want to stay within the NFC North after leaving the Lions? Both of those questions appear to be why Johnson wouldn't want to make the move to Chicago.

However, on the other hand, Johnson would have Caleb Williams at his disposal, a rookie quarterback who's eclipsed NFL history in his first season. Not only has Williams set history in his rookie season, but he's done it on a dysfunctional Bears team that's done almost everything they could to hold him back.

At the end of the day, Johnson and the Lions offense showed out in what could be seen as an interview for Detroit's offensive coordinator.

And after one of the most impressive trick plays of the season, Johnson's Week 16 performance as a play-caller should've jumped him to the top of the Bears' coach list.