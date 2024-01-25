Don't come at Jared Goff with any Detroit Lions disrespect

The NFC Championship Game is just a few days away, and there seems to be a perception, at least from my vantage point, that the 49ers are viewed not only as the far superior team in this match-up, but the more appealing option to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII. Perhaps it's the cities in which these teams play that plays a role in public perception. The 49ers are on the west coast. They play in the snazzy — that's right, it's 2024 and I just used the word snazzy — red and gold uniforms that elicit memories of Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Bill Walsh, Ronnie Lott, and five Super Bowl titles.

It's a totally different vibe in Detroit. The Lions are blue collar. Dan Campbell, the Lions head coach, is a former tight end who looks like a bouncer. Their quarterback, Jared Goff, was an outcast from Los Angeles who was supposed to be a stop-gap answer at quarterback. But now Goff, who made a Super Bowl appearance as the Rams starting quarterback just five year ago, is now on the cusp of leading the Lions there too. And he's not gonna stand for any disrespect for the 313.

Hilarious exchange between Jared Goff and @bobwojnowski, who was trying to say how NFL fans may not know the Lions stars. Wojo: "You have a lot of really good players"

Goff: "Thank you"

Wojo: "But maybe not viewed as superstars like the 49ers"

Goff: "Alright, never mind" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yDKdffPjwi — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 24, 2024

Goff astutely, and hilariously, pointed out that Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell were both named All-Pros this year, but that's not where the star power runs out in Detroit. Aidan Hutchinson is a budding star coming off the edge, notching 11.5 sacks this year and earning his first Pro Bowl nod. The David Montgomery/Jahmyr Gibbs backfield combo rushed for 1,960 yards and 23 touchdowns. Sam LaPorta just wrapped up what was arguably the best season ever for a rookie tight end. Even Goff, who wasn't named an All-Pro or Pro Bowler, had arguably his best season as a starting quarterback, throwing for 4,575 yards (2nd in the NFL) and 30 touchdowns (4th in the NFL).

The Lions won't be intimidated on Sunday evening, that much is for sure. And if you really take a long, hard, close look at these two rosters, the disparity is not as big as the public seems to think it is.