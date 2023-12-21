Jaromir Jagr is still taking the ice at 51 years old, and he had an awesome assist in his first game of the season

There aren't many guarantees in life, but one thing that seems to be a guarantee is that, no matter what, Jaromir Jagr is going to spend his time playing hockey. The NHL legend has since returned to his native Czech Republic after retiring from the NHL, and even at age 51, he is still going strong playing for Rytiri Kladno in the Czech Extraliga.

Jagr hasn't played in the NHL since the 2017-18 season, and he decided to return to Kladno and play for the team that he also owns. Jagr hasn't played as much in recent seasons due to his responsibilities running the team, but he still takes the ice when he can to continue his awesome career. Jagr ended up playing in his first game of the season on Wednesday night, and he racked up a sweet assist along the way.

51-year-old Jaromir Jagr with the primary assist. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/ZO78JUmObC — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) December 20, 2023

It's already been pretty well established that Jaromir Jagr is a freak of nature, and he continues to shock hockey fans with his ability to play professionally as he enters his 50s. And not just that, but Jagr is still one of the better players on the ice for his team, which is crazy to think about considering his age.

Some people are just built different, and that is certainly true of Jagr. He likely won't be playing for much longer, so it's important to appreciate his greatness while he is still taking the ice. Jagr is continuing to defy the odds and play hockey at a very high level to this day, and it will be worth keeping an eye on his play to see what else he manages to accomplish this season.