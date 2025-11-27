WWE's latest new signing has publicly flexed his gruesome first-day training wounds.

Pro-wrestling takes a heavy toll on the body, and the regular injuries and wounds often reflect that. Over the years, several pro-wrestlers across multiple promotions have often suffered brutal injuries both during training and in between matches. WWE's official new signing, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, has now joined that list.

Earlier this week, following a report from PWInsider, WWE announced the signings of Meghan Walker, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, and Jessica Bognadov. Habibi-Likio has been active on social media and has actively documented his journey since then. Sharing a glimpse from his first day of training at the Performance Center, Likio publicly showcased the gruesome wounds he suffered during training.

“Alright. I had my first day of training, and we ran ropes. Bro. Them ropes is not soft,” he said. “Anyone that thinks that it’s like the boxing ring ropes with the little foam pads. I guess this is my ‘welcome to the WWE’ moment.”

Article Continues Below

New wrestlers have often complained about how running the ropes hurts the most, and Likio proved them right by showcasing his back wounds.

Habibi-Likio is a former college football player who played running back at Boise State.

Who is new WWE signing Cyrus Habibi-Likio?

While fans are more aware of University of Nebraska track star Meghan Walker, Cyrus Habibi-Likio also enters WWE with his own prestigious past. Habibi-Likio’s grandfather, Dr. Hossein Habibi, was the head military surgeon in Iran but fled the country due to the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Facing his own battles with a failed business in America, immigration issues, and asylum, Habibi later arrived in Chicago, where he restarted his medical training.

A few years ago, the Daily Emerald published a story on the life of Cyrus Habibi-Likio, who wants to use his family's history as his own motivation. Facing his own share of struggles, Habibi-Likio transitioned into a successful football player before beginning his WWE journey.