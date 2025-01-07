Happy Founders Day to the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated! The organization is celebrating 112 years of public service, sisterhood, and scholarship. In honor of Founders Day, here are five notable women of Delta Sigma Theta.

Jasmine Crockett

Jasmine Crockett is a politician and lawyer who is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas’s 30th congressional district.

Crockett attended Rhodes College, graduating with a degree in business administration in 2003. Before deciding on a career in law and politics, Crockett considered a career as both an anesthesiologist or a certified public accountant. While in college she experienced a series of hate crimes that led her to pursue a career in law.

She later graduated with her Juris Doctor in 2006 from the University of Houston Law Center. After passing the bar, she became a public defender for Bowie County. She later opened up her law firm, which specialized in pro bono cases for Black Lives Matter activists.

In 2022, Crockett was chosen to be the 118th Congress’s freshman class representative, replacing then U.S. Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson.

In 2023, Crockett gained popularity after a viral moment with Marjorie Taylor Greene during President Joe Biden’s impeachment hearing.

Crockett joined the Magnolia Alumni chapter (Arkansas) of Delta Sigma Theta in 2009.

K. Michelle

Kimberly Michelle Pate, better known as K. Michelle, is a singer, songwriter, and television personality. Her talent and versatility have helped her become one of the best voices in music today.

K. Michelle has always been a musical talent. Her voice helped earn her a music scholarship to Florida A&M University. She nailed her audition by yodeling. With a personality just as big as her voice, she earned the title of Freshman Attendant of the Homecoming Court her freshman year.

In 2004, Michelle took a temporary break from her studies to give birth to her son, Chase. Later, she went back to Florida A&M to complete her degree. Despite being accepted into multiple law schools and graduating with honors, she chose not to attend to devote herself fully to her passion of music.

K. Michelle joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2012.She left Atlanta after two seasons and later joined the Love & Hip-Hop New York franchise for season four. She later joined the cast of Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood in 2018 during season five.

Some of K. Michelle’s biggest hits include V.S.O.P, Love Em All, Not a Little Bit, and Either Way. Although she dominated the R&B charts for years, she has always had a passion for country music. Last year she signed a contract with BBR Music Group and BMG Nashville.

K. Michelle joined the Beta Alpha chapter of Delta Sigma Theta during her time at Florida A&M University.

T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh

When the topic of who is the best Disney Channel TV mom comes up, T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh is always high on that list. She is widely known for her role as Tanya Baxter on the hit Disney Channel show, That’s So Raven.

Before joining the cast of That’s So Raven, Keymáh already had a hefty resume. She graduated from Florida A&M University in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in theater. After graduating from Florida A&M, she spent some time teaching dance, theater, and mime. She is one of the original cast members of the Emmy Award-winning sketch comedy show, In Living Color. In Living Color aired on Fox for five seasons, and Keymáh remained on the show for all five seasons

She has been in several projects, including Cosby, Chi-Raq, Roc, Soul Train, The Cool Crystal Show, and Raven’s Home.

T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh joined the Beta Alpha chapter of Delta Sigma Theta during her time at Florida A&M University.

Keisha Knight Pulliam

Keisha Knight-Pulliam is one of the most beloved child stars of our generation. Best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on the hit show The Cosby Show, she has been in the entertainment industry for over 40 years.

Like many of her fellow child stars, Pulliam got her start on Sesame Street at age 3. In 1984, she joined the cast of The Cosby Show; her role as Rudy earned her an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She is one of the youngest actresses to ever be nominated for the award. Pulliam starred as Rudy until the show ended in 1992.

After The Cosby Show ended, Pulliam and her family moved to Virginia, where she attended middle and high school. She is an alumna of Spelman College, graduating in 2001 with a degree in sociology.

Pulliam has been in several television shows and films, including Fear Factor, Madea Goes to Jail, Celebrity Big Brother, and Beauty Shop. In addition to The Cosby Show, she is best known for her work on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. Pulliam portrayed Miranda Lucas-Payne on the show from 2007 to 2012 and reprised her role in 2020 for the show’s reboot.

Keisha Knight-Pulliam joined the Eta Kappa chapter of Delta Sigma Theta during her time at Spelman College.

Wilma Rudolph

Wilma Rudolph was once considered the fastest woman in the world. She made history as the first American woman to win three gold medals in track and field during a single Olympic Games.

Despite excelling in the area of track and field, Rudolph battled many childhood illnesses growing up. She experienced pneumonia, scarlet fever, and infantile paralysis caused by polio at age five. Although she recovered from polio, the virus caused her to lose strength in her left leg and foot, leaving her physically disabled for much of her early life.

After giving birth to her daughter Yolanda in 1958, Rudolph enrolled in Tennessee State University. While playing sports in high school, she gained the attention of Ed Temple, the track and field coach at Tennessee State. Two years before attending Tennessee State, as a high school student, she would often train there and compete with the Tigerbelles. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1963.

Rudolph competed in both the 1956 and 1960 Olympic Games. Five Tigerbelles qualified for the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, including Rudolph. Together with the other Tigerbelles, she took home the bronze in the 4×100-meter relay. She chose to aim for a gold medal at the 1960 Summer Olympic Games after showing her bronze medal to her classmates.

During her sophomore year at Tennessee State, she participated in the Summer Olympics in Rome, Italy, in 1960. She participated in the 100-, 200-, and 4×100-meter relay races and took home gold in each event.

After the Olympics, Rudolph worked as a teacher and track coach until her death in 1994.

Wilma Rudolph joined the Alpha Chi chapter of Delta Sigma Theta during her time at Tennessee State University.