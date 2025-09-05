Sep 5, 2025 at 12:54 AM ET

The Dallas Cowboys had several chances to steal the thunder from the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday. But alas, they could not get it done as they opened their season with a tough loss, 24-20.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb might stew on the defeat for a few hours after he made crucial errors in their final drive, allowing the Eagles to escape and put the exclamation point on their championship banner night.

Following his critical drops, the 26-year-old Lamb went to the medical tent, as reported by NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

The Cowboys had an impressive showing in the first half, highlighted by back-to-back touchdowns from running back Javonte Williams. But they failed to sustain the momentum in the second half, as the defending champions clamped down on defense.

Fans went ham on Lamb despite getting medical attention. As of writing, it's unclear why he had to go to the medical tent.

“Tending to those dislocated hands,” said @LurkingLonny.

“NEEDS THE PRIME DEPENDS TENT BECAUSE HE S*** THE BED,” added @tboe3D.

“I wonder if he faked the injury to save the embarrassment of dropping passes,” wrote @OptimusKevTron1.

“They’re checking to see why he can’t catch the ball,” commented Twinsfan10597.

“Just draft CD Lamb, they said. It’ll be fine, they said,” posted @sweeneysydneys.

@RussFcb, meanwhile, posted a GIF to poke fun at Lamb.

CeeDee Lamb handing the game to The Eagles pic.twitter.com/SnC3fFDe6g — Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) September 5, 2025

But some also expressed concern for the four-time Pro Bowler, who has been a major part of the Cowboys' offense since being drafted in 2020. He is looking to bounce back after seeing his numbers dip a bit last season.

He had seven receptions for 110 yards against the Eagles.

Williams had 15 carries for 54 yards, while quarterback Dak Prescott went 21-of-34 for 188 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Cowboys cannot afford to lose Lamb this early, especially since coming off a campaign wherein Prescott's hamstring injury practically derailed their chances. They missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The Cowboys will make their home debut against the New York Giants in Week 2.