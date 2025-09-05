The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Dallas Cowboys for the 2025 NFL season opener and the division grudge match had it all. There was lightning, there was spitting and there was a record-breaking first half. But Eagles running back Saquon Barkley still managed to stand out.

With under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and Philadelphia up 24-20, Barkley added another stunning highlight to his reel. Under pressure from the Cowboys’ pass rush, Jalen Hurts looked to Barkley on a dump off.

Saquon Barkley catches with the left, and stiff arms with the right for the 1st down 😲pic.twitter.com/xv1nmdfUpL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year made a one-handed stab at the ball, reeling it in. He then hit Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. with a devastating stiff arm and picked up the first down.

Saquon Barkley adds new highlight in Eagles’ win

Barkley began his quest to repeat as the NFL’s best running back with a solid game against Dallas. The All-Pro RB ran for 60 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also added four receptions for 25 yards in the Eagles’ 24-20 win.

Barkley enjoyed a career-best year in his debut season with Philadelphia. The eighth-year veteran racked up 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024. He picked up another 278 yards and two scores through the air. His addition to the backfield solidified the team and helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia got off to a good start in 2025, outlasting the Cowboys Thursday. Weather conditions were an issue as the game was delayed due to lightning midway through the third quarter. However, play resumed and Philly grinded out a victory.

The division rivals made NFL history, as both teams scored 20+ points in the first half. The feat had never occurred before in a season opener.

The Eagles led 21-20 at halftime. But neither team was able to do much offensively after the break. The Cowboys got shut out over the last two quarters while Philadelphia managed a field goal.

Despite the low-scoring first half, it was a good win for the Eagles as they look to defend as champions. The team was able to overcome Jalen Carter’s ejection for spitting at Dak Prescott. The bizarre incident occurred after the opening kickoff, before a single snap was played.