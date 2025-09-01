Following Delaware State's season-opening 35-17 loss to Delaware on Thursday, DeSean Jackson is putting things into perspective. He spoke to media members following the game on Thursday, captured by The League Winners. Overall, he was proud of his team and how they competed.

“They did a great job, man. They came out and, um, you know, weather the storm. I feel like it's a lot of plays left out there, but overall, I think they played great, played with high intensity, could have been a little more disciplined. But overall, proud of my team.”

Jackson was adamant about the Hornets beating themselves last Thursday, even to a program that enjoyed traditional dominance such as Delaware.

“I don't. No disrespect to Delaware, but I feel like we beat ourselves. It was nothing they did, we beat ourselves. We threw interceptions, made bogus mistakes, penalties, and it is a new organization. I mean, me being a new coach and a young coach, those are growing pains. We'll have to go through a new coaching staff that's coming in, but we got a lot of experience.”

The Hornets showed flashes of brilliance in the second half, scoring 14 of their 17 points in that timespan. But both Kaiden Bennett and Jayden Sauray threw an interception for Delaware State, which stalled productive drives that could've ended in points for the Hornets. But there were areas in which the Hornets shone, specifically the running back room coached by former NFL standout Clinton Portis. Delaware State gained 200 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 41 carries. That certianly is encouraging and puts Delaware State on part with the rest of the MEAC in having a prolific running attck.

Jackson also reflected on the game's outcome, pointing to specific areas for improvement. He identified a key issue as “game management”. Other problems included delayed game penalties due to the clock and getting plays in, having too many or too few players on the field, and “bonehead plays” where guys were “trying to make hero plays”.

When asked what he learned about himself as a head coach after his first game, Jackson responded,

“Yeah, I mean, it is the, it's, it's the game management…It's just those type of things where when you try to be a hero, it, it doesn't work that way. So just playing complimentary football is the most that I'll say I want today, but just managing the game. And as a head coach, you know, I let my offensive and defensive coordinators run their systems and run their plays. But, you know, I have to interject here and there, But we'll get better. We'll play a lot harder and, like I said, we're gonna win.”

Delaware State faces off against the University of Albany on September 6th at 1 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.