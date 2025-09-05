The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle, Jalen Carter, was ejected from the team’s 2025 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys after spitting on quarterback Dak Prescott. The incident occurred shortly after the opening kickoff, when Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren was injured, and play resumed with Dallas’ offense and Philadelphia’s defense on the field.

During the hour-long lightning delay, NFL head referee Shawn Smith addressed a PFWA pool reporter regarding the circumstances that led to Carter’s ejection.

Smith said that one of the officials “observed [Carter] spitting on an opponent,” which is a “disqualifiable foul in the game” and “a non-football act,” via Eagles reporter for 94WIP, Eliot Shorr-Parks.

The ejection came before the first snap, and the Eagles were assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The sequence began when Prescott appeared to spit on the ground near the Eagles’ huddle, which Carter perceived as hostile.

Although Prescott tried to explain, Carter spat directly at him. NBC’s broadcast showed the two exchanging words before Carter’s ejection. Carter could face a suspension, depending in part on how he conducts himself postgame, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted.

The ejection came just six seconds into the contest, being the fastest ejection in an NFL game since Sept. 12, 2005, when Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and Falcons cornerback Kevin Mathis were tossed before kickoff due to a pregame altercation.

Jalen Carter, the No. 9 overall pick from Georgia in 2023 and a 24-year-old All-Pro, was a crucial part of the Eagles’ defensive line. In 2024, he recorded 42 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, 53 pressures (fourth-most among defensive tackles), and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. His absence was immediately felt, as Prescott led a six-play, 53-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown from Javonte Williams.

NBC analysts criticized Carter’s actions during the weather delay. Rodney Harrison called the decision selfish, noting Carter’s importance to a defense that had already lost multiple starters. Tony Dungy condemned the behavior as morally and professionally unacceptable, saying it let down his teammates. Cris Collinsworth drew attention to the significant impact Carter’s ejection had on both the team and the outcome of the game.

Considering Carter’s previous disciplinary record, this ejection is particularly concerning. Last season, he tied for the most unnecessary roughness penalties among NFL players with three and had seven total penalties, the third-most among defensive linemen.

The Eagles now face questions about potential fines or suspensions as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.