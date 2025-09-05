The Dallas Cowboys marched to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday night, confident that they have what it takes to bring down the reigning Super Bowl champions. They gave the Philadelphia Eagles a good fight, but when it was all said and done, the host team came away with a 24-20 victory.

The Cowboys held the Eagles scoreless in the fourth quarter, but they did not generate a single point in the final period either. Despite Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott's great throws, the Cowboys couldn't find the end zone, in part because of multiple drops downfield.

Guilty of that was none other than wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who failed to hold on to a pass from Prescott on a fourth and 3 with under two minutes left in regulation.

CeeDee Lamb had a chance but it was a tougher catch than the other drops pic.twitter.com/2sLD76ja9A — All Football Watch (@AllFootyWatchX) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

That was also the fourth drop of the game by Lamb, who finished the game with 110 receiving yards on seven receptions and 13 targets.

The Cowboys would have been in a great position to score a touchdown with a fresh set of downs had Lamb secured the ball in that play. Instead, the Eagles got the possession back and simply let the clock run out, as they escaped with their first win of the 2025 NFL regular season.

As for Lamb, his misplays resulted in a wave of trolling and roasting from fans on social media.

“Damn, this is literally your only job! 2 massive drops. You make millions – to catch the football – when the game is on the line. Smh CeeDee Lamb !!” one said on X, formerly Twitter.

CeeDee Lamb with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/kyOz4k5l5z — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2025

“I've just watched CeeDee Lamb drop more passes in one game than Justin Jefferson has dropped in his entire career,” another social media user shared.

CeeDee Lamb when the Cowboys needed him most pic.twitter.com/tNz3xKqLoo — big dookie (@ClutchLikeRomo) September 5, 2025

From another fan:”CeeDee lamb 3 drops in 1 half of football and im supposed to believe he’s wr1 in the NFC East.”

Ceedee lamb held onto his phone better than the football vs the eagles pic.twitter.com/phtttDTDkf — John (@iam_johnw) September 5, 2025

The Cowboys ended up with zero touchdowns through the air, as their ground attack supplied most of their points, with running back Javonte Williams rushing for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Dallas will continue its search for its first win of the season in Week 2 versus the New York Giants at home.