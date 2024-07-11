We’re back with another betting prediction for UFC Denver as we turn our attention towards the Women’s Flyweight (125) Division for this next ranked matchup. Canada’s No. 15-ranked Jasmine Jasudavicius will defend her position against the debuting Fatima Kline of New York. Check out our UFC odds series for our Jasudavicius-Kline prediction and pick.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (10-3) has gone 4-2 in the UFC since 2022. Three of her wins have come by way of unanimous decision and she leveled-up in her most recent bout, sinking a D’arce submission for her first UFC finish. Now, she meets a debuting opponent after her bout with Viviane Araujo fell out. Jasudavicius stands 5’7″ with a 68-inch reach.

Fatima Kline (6-0) will be making her first walk to the UFC cage on just two weeks notice as she steps in for Viviane Araujo. Kline is a 4-0 Invicta prospect and she’s also remained unbeaten in Cage Fury FC. At just 23 years old, she has a chance to make an immediate impact and propel herself into the top-15 rankings. Kline stands 5’6″ with a 67.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Denver Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Denver Odds: Jasmine Jasudavicius-Fatima Kline Odds

Jasmine Jasudavicius: -110

Fatima Kline: -110

Over 2.5 rounds: -350

Under 2.5 rounds: +275

Why Jasmine Jasudavicius Will Win

Jasmine Jasudavicius visibly gains confidence after each one of her wins and following a tough decision loss to Main Event headliner Tracy Cortez, she bounced right back with a submission finish over Priscila Cachoeira. With just four of her career wins coming by finish, Jasudavicius is very content with going the distance and controlling the fight for three rounds. She does her best work on the ground and if she can find top position throughout this fight, she stands a great chance to keep her opponent there an negate any of her offense.

Jasmine Jasudavicius will have the edge in experience here and she’s faced much better competition in the UFC than what her opponent is used to. Her striking has never been her strongest area, but Jasudavicius is improving with each passing fight and she’ll need to do just enough to tie her opponent along the fence and work the single-leg takedowns. Jasudavicius also has an 80% takedown defense rate behind her Judo skills, so expect the grappling to be done on her own terms throughout this one.

Why Fatima Kline Will Win

Fatima Kline comes in as an undefeated prospect through her first six professional fights and she’s been training Brazilian Jiu Jitsu since she was a teenager. Inspired by the phenomenon of Ronda Rousey, she’s been determined to make it to the UFC stage and impressed with her last win for a Cage Fury Championship. She’s very aggressive in the way she takes the center of the cage and she’s very quick to counter her opponents if she sees them let-up for even a second. If Kline can start strong and gain the respect of Jasudavicius right away, she’ll have a good chance for the remainder of the fight.

Fatima Kline is very well-versed with her grappling, but she may have a more clear advantage in the striking department against her opponent. Kline has the faster hands and she’s willing to take more risks given where she is in her career. She’s billed as near-even on the betting lines and that’s saying a lot given the ranking of her opponent. If Kline is able to take control of the octagon and gain her confidence in the opening minutes, we could see a coming out party for the young star from New York.

Final Jasmine Jasudavicius-Fatima Kline Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting bout as we see a ranked fighter in Jasmine Jasudavicius welcome Fatima Kline to her first UFC bout. Jasudavicius is on a current upswing and her latest submission finish is indication she’s ready to take the next step in her UFC journey. She has double the amount of fights as her opponent and she’s seen much better competition in comparison. Still, the betting lines are even although Kline takes this bout on two weeks notice.

It will be very interesting to see how aggressive Kline is in taking the center of the octagon and pushing her pressing striking style. Jasudavicius should be ready for everything coming back her way, but the explosiveness and unpredictability of her opponent is nothing to scoff at.

Still, I think Jasmine Jasudavicius will find a way to win this fight and hold onto her ranking. She was preparing for an even more dangerous fighter in Viviane Araujo, so pivoting to this new opponent shouldn’t change much in term of her preparation and camp for this one. With the strong advantage she holds on the ground, let’s roll with Jasmine Jasudavicius to get this win.

Final Jasmine Jasudavicius-Fatima Kline Prediction & Pick: Jasmine Jasudavicius (-110)