Jason Kelce enters 2023 NFL free agency as one of the best free agents after making a Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce is an elite center and will have many interested teams if he decides to leave the Eagles.

Kelce has spent his entire career with Philadelphia, and it would be difficult to envision him leaving. He may even consider retirement at 35 years of age. However, we will examine potential landing spots if he ultimately leaves the Eagles.

With that said, here are the three best landing spots for Jason Kelce in 2023 NFL free agency.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are making some moves this offseason, as quarterback Derek Carr was released. They are trying to build up a winning franchise, with star wide receiver Davante Adams as one of their key pieces.

One of their team needs is at center, and bringing in a veteran like Kelce would be ideal. For Kelce, he could get to play and live in a big market in Las Vegas. At this point in his career, a one-year deal is most likely what Kelce would sign.

The Raiders could sign him to a big one-year deal to help them improve and make a playoff push next season.

2. Seattle Seahawks

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Seahawks are another team in the market for a center, and Kelce would be a great fit. Seattle is looking to take a jump after making it to the playoffs last season. It was a surprising run to the postseason after trading away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Geno Smith took over the helm at quarterback and played at a very high level.

With a good offseason, the Seahawks could become one of the best teams in the NFC. They have a lot of talent and are on the cusp of being a great team. Upgrading their offensive line with an elite center like Jason Kelce would be ideal. They will look to re-sign Smith, and upgrading his protection would be pivotal. For Kelce, he could go there on a one-year contract to help the team make a push for a deep playoff run.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are the clear choice for Jason Kelce. He has spent his entire career in Philadelphia and is the best center in football. It’s hard to imagine Kelce leaving Philadelphia, and the most likely outcome is he re-signs.

It is also the best fit for him, as he won a Super Bowl with the team in 2017 and made a Super Bowl appearance with them this past season. The five-time First-Team All-Pro is the anchor of the Eagles’ elite offensive line.

Philadelphia has a great team with a ton of elite players at every position group. Quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major jump in his third season, becoming a star. His ascension and the addition of star wide receiver AJ Brown last offseason helped the Eagles make their Super Bowl run.

Re-signing Kelce would be good for Philadelphia to continue their elite offensive line play and protection for Hurts.

Kelce has a big decision to make this offseason as he enters free agency. Re-signing with the Eagles is the obvious choice if he decides to keep playing and not retire. However, if he does consider signing somewhere else, the Raiders and Seahawks are possible destinations.