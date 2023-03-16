After three seasons with Tom Brady under center, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now on the lookout for their next starting quarterback. As it stands, the Buccaneers will have Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask as options to be their starter at the quarterback position for the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers and Mayfield reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year, $8.5 million deal on Wednesday. Mayfield is coming off of a roller-coaster 2022 campaign where he featured for both the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers. On the other hand, Trask will enter his third year in the Buccaneers organization. Tampa Bay’s second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has a mere nine pass attempts of experience in the league — all of which came in Week 18 of last season.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is already looking forward to seeing just who will win the team’s starting quarterback job for the 2023 campaign.

“It’s going to be a great competition,” Licht said during a press conference on Thursday. “It’s going to be — since I’ve been here — the first real, legit QB competition in training camp, which will be a lot of fun to watch. It’s going to make both of them better, I feel real confident about what Dave [Canales] is going to do with the offense and with these quarterbacks.

“Both of them are great competitors. One (Mayfield) is a little more outwardly competitive than the other. The other one (Trask) is just as competitive, just more of a quiet competitor. But they are both equally competitive.”

Licht added that he is excited to add Mayfield “to the fray.”

Overall, Licht is also “excited” about Trask, who will receive a long-awaited first opportunity to become a starter in the NFL.

“Yeah, we’re very excited about Kyle,” Licht said during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “… We took him in the second round for a reason — we didn’t take him in the second round just to be a third-string quarterback. Now, it has yet to be seen what he turns out to be, but we’re confident that it’s going to be very good.”

There sure is growing anticipation for Tampa Bay’s OTAs schedule later this year.