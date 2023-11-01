Actor Jason Momoa is beaming with joy following the news of his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz's, engagement to Channing Tatum. The engagement rumors first sparked at Kendall Jenner's Halloween bash, where the couple made a stunning appearance as Rosemary and her baby, with Kravitz flaunting a dazzling diamond ring, Yahoo reports.

Kravitz, the daughter of Momoa's former partner, Lisa Bonet, and rock legend Lenny Kravitz, has remained close to Momoa despite his split from Bonet. In an interview, she lauded Tatum as a “wonderful human,” emphasizing their creative synergy and the new dimensions it has brought to their relationship.

According to a source close to the family, Jason Momoa is overjoyed about Kravitz and Tatum's engagement, considering Kravitz to be like a daughter to him. The source revealed that Momoa and Tatum had been close friends for years before Kravitz and Tatum's romance began, making the upcoming union a joyous occasion for the entire family.

“Jason is beyond happy about Zoe and Channing's engagement,” the source told the Daily Mail. “Zoe is a daughter to him, and Channing has been one of his best friends for years, long before [Zoe] was dating [him].”

Describing the family dynamic as a “very modern family situation,” the source noted that Momoa already regards Tatum as part of the family. Despite the exact wedding date remaining unknown, the entire family is reportedly thrilled about the engagement and eagerly anticipates an unforgettable and “epic” wedding celebration. Here's to hoping the newly engaged couple can have a lasting relationship filled with fruitful adventures and love.