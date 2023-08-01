Jason Statham and Co. encounter the biggest megalodon ever in a new clip from Meg 2: The Trench.

The clip, which was exclusively released by IGN, shows the crew in a submarine when a shark knocks into its side. That wasn't the only one, though, as megalodons begin showing up on their radar. A huge megalodon reveals itself out of the shadows — even Statham's character looks slightly concerned.

“That's the biggest meg I've ever seen,” says someone on board the submarine.

“[That's the] biggest meg anyone's ever seen,” Statham quickly replies.

The second Meg film, The Trench, is a sequel to 2018's The Meg. In that film, Jonas Taylor (Statham) embarks on a rescue mission when a 75-foot-long megalodon surfaces. The film wasn't an overwhelming success, at least critically (it holds just a 46% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes). However, it was a box office hit and grossed over $530 million worldwide; taking full advantage of its prime summertime release date.

In the second film, Statham returns as the scientists encounter even bigger and badder megalodons.

Jason Statham is a legend of the action genre. Since the first Meg movie, Statham has starred in Fast & Furious movies — including leading a spin-off film with Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs & Shaw) — and a number of Guy Ritchie joints. He starred in Ritchie's Wrath of Man and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre earlier this year. Coming up, Statham will return to the Expendables franchise in the fourth film, Expend4bles, this fall.

Meg 2: The Trench will be released on August 4.