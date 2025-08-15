Karrueche Tran just might have left a hint about the status of her rumored romance with Deion Sanders.

The Colorado football coach posted a photo of himself on Tuesday (Aug. 12) wearing a black Colorado sweatshirt and a black cowboy hat as he wore a huge grin on his face.

“Lord I thank u for the times it was just u and I & I cried out to u with no hesitation because I trust u in every possible manor there is to Trust #CoachPrime,” he wrote in the caption.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Claws actress “liked” the photo, further fueling romance rumors.

Relationship rumors between the two have heightened since the actress was seen in a video helping Sanders as he prepared for bladder surgery after his cancer diagnosis. The Colorado football coach was diagnosed with bladder cancer, which he announced in a press conference last month.

Shortly after the press conference, a video of Tran went viral where she was emotional explaining Sanders' health diagnosis.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer. He is having his bladder removed,” Tran said as she wiped away her tears in the video. Right before he went in for his operation, Sanders is heard saying that he was “texting the boys.”

Tran went on to explain more insight about the procedure. “He is having his bladder removed and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines,” she explained in the video.

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

Tran told fans that the bladder removal surgery was “the best” choice for Sanders, “because it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn't come back, because it was close to his muscle.”

Deion Sanders awkwardly avoids Karrueche Tran dating question

The rumored couple was first seen out in Los Angeles back in February holding hands and in a conversation with Asante Samuel, the two-time Super Bowl champion decided to stay mum about a potential romance between the two.

“Don’t kill the messenger,” Samuel said. “Everyone seen Karrueche Tran by your side during your hospital visit. Everyone wants to know what that friendship is.”

“We got a bad connection,” Sanders responded, as he pretended the signal was bad before he eventually hung up.

Dr. Janet Kukreja, who is the director of urological oncology at University of Colorado Cancer Center, shared an update on Sanders' diagnosis at the press conference.

“I am pleased to report that the results from the surgeries are that he is cured from the cancer,” Kukreja, told the press.

Sanders has since been very open about the diagnosis and shared how he wants to use his platform to inform others. The Colorado head coach was vulnerable during the conference in which he shared “can't pee like I used to pee. It's totally different.”

His vulnerability landed him a brand deal with Depends.

“Depend is proud to help millions of people live more confidently every day with comfort and protection they can trust — this includes Coach,” the company said in a statement, according to USA TODAY. “Wearing Depend isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a badge of resilience. It takes real courage to face health challenges head-on. We champion and celebrate Coach’s strength to share his experience with the world, which makes us proud to partner with and support him on this journey. Together, we know his voice will empower others to stand tall and help break the stigma that can come with wearing products like Depend.”

Sanders continued to urge men to make sure they are getting check-ups regularly with a doctor.

“This wasn’t easy,” Sanders said. “Men, everybody, get checked out. Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this.”