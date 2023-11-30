In a recent interview Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, opened up about the fun family she's part of and how it's going.

Regarding family, it sounds like Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are adjusting quite well.

Kylie opened up recently for ABC's Impact x Nightline, according to US Weekly. She revealed what it was like adjusting to his family and more.

Kylie Kelce on joining Jason Kelce's family

With all the hype around Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, and him dating Taylor Swift, a lot of fame comes with it. Travis' brother Kelce has just as much fame as a pro-NFL player.

Despite the fame, Jason's wife reflected on being welcomed into the famous family.

“I was on the outside at the beginning because I'm married in,” Kylie said. “The most amazing part is that I was welcomed with open arms.”

Additionally, Kylie Kelce joining the family has been a good time.

“They're a pretty small family so it is a little bit of an adjustment but it feels so warm and inviting, like I think a big family feels, that it was sort of second nature to hop in there,” she added. “And it is as fun as. you think it is.”

In November 2015, the couple made it official on Instagram that they were dating.

Kylie and Jason were married after three years of dating. Since then, they've welcomed their daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.

You might be able to see Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce on live television during football games. Jason plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the NFL, so catch a game. If you don't see these two, you might get a glimpse of his brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on a Chiefs game.