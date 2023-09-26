After spending three hours next to her amid the Kansas City Chiefs' beatdown of the Chicago Bears, Donna Kelce has shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce will be relieved with her thoughts.

According to TMZ, Swift's first time meeting Kelce's mom went “very well.” She called Swift “a lovely person.”

The pair of Swift and Kelce have been hanging out for a while now. It's been reported on by numerous outlets. Swift showing up at the Chiefs game was a big step for the relationship. The two were seen leaving the game together and drove to a restaurant after it. Reportedly, Kelce and Swift rented out the resturant they went to for family, friends, and teammates.

Travis Kelce is in the midst of his eleventh NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's coming off of his seventh-straight 1,000+ yard season and second Super Bowl win. His Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl — a team that features his brother, Jason Kelce, on it.

Taylor Swift has her hands full in the meantime. She is set to release her second (Taylor's Version) album of the year (and fourth overall), 1989 (Taylor's Version), this fall. The album will be released on October 27.

Additionally, Swift is on a short break from her “Eras” tour. The three-hour extravaganza toured stadiums across the United States this year and played a few dates in Mexico to close out the (cruel) summer. In November, she will play a string of dates throughout Argentina and Brazil. 2024 will bring the tour to Japan, all across Europe, and back to the United States.