The New York Yankees calling up hyped prospect Jasson Dominguez for this weekend's series against the Houston Astros got a lot of attention, and it got even more buzz when he hit a home run off of Justin Verlander in his first MLB at-bat. Jasson Dominguez sat down for an interview with ESPN that was showed during the game on Sunday night, and he was asked who his favorite player was growing up.

“I didn't have a favorite player,” Dominguez said after a moment of silence. “I used to like David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez when they played.”

Jasson Dominguez hesitated when asked who his favorite player was growing up, then admitted he liked David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez pic.twitter.com/ODkschluYt — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 4, 2023

Anyone watching could tell that Dominguez was hesitant to admit that fact.

Dominguez's father was a big fan of former Yankees first baseman Jason Giambi, which is part of why he named his son Jasson.

While many Yankees fans will not like to hear that Dominguez liked David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez, it will be a much easier pill to swallow if Dominguez's first series in the big leagues is a sign of things to come. On top of the home run in his first at-bat, he recorded a single in his second game, and hit a go-ahead home run in Sunday's game.

Dominguez has been hyped up since he signed with the Yankees as an international free agent at 16 years old. He was given the nickname “The Martian” due to his skills being “out of this world.”

It is early, but the returns for the Yankees have been good. It will be interesting to see how Dominguez fares for the rest of September as the Yankees hope to get a sense of what their 2024 roster could look like.