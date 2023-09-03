This season is a massive disappointment for the New York Yankees. They came into this season with high expectations, especially after placing in the top 2 in the regular season last year. However, New York just hasn't been able to keep up with the rapidly improving teams in their division. The Orioles and the Rays have overtaken the Yankees, with the Blue Jays still gunning for a Wild Card spot.

Meanwhile, New York is at the bottom of the AL East, trying to just get over .500 for the year. When asked if the Yankees were gunning for a plus-.500 record, manager Aaron Boone had this to say, per Bryan Hoch.

Aaron Boone was asked if finishing above .500 is a goal for this season. “I don't even look at it that like that right now. I get asked about it. I'm aware of where we are. So, of course you want to finish strong, but I also feel like that's four weeks away.”

Well… that's a confusing set of statements from Boone. At the very least, Boone and the Yankees should be trying to go for the last few wins left in the season. Missing the playoff sucks, but a winning season will at least mask some of the pain from this disappointing season. They're at least on the right track: they are currently winning their series against the Astros.

Still, this season will go down as a massive disappointment for New York. After an MVP season from Judge and a trip to the ALCS, missing the playoffs entirely is unacceptable.