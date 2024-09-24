One of the biggest headlines from the Washington Commanders' impressive 38-33 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals is Jayden Daniels's pass to offensive lineman Trent Scott for the first passing touchdown of his career. But, what Scott did after the touchdown has caused a lot of conversation that deserves some context.

Early in the third quarter with the Commanders in the red zone, Daniels threw a pass to a wide-open Trent Scott, an unlikely target for Daniels. After the touchdown, Scott started to celebrate and did moves that both Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the Monday Night Football commentary booth referred to as “dancing”. Both ESPN and the NFL made comments about Scott's “dance”, not giving proper attribution to its origin.

Scott is an HBCU alumnus, graduating from Grambling State University before declaring for the NFL draft in 2018. While a student at Grambling, Scott became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. Per a Facebook post by the Grambling State University Mighty Tiger Football Fanpage from April 2015, Scott was one of a few of his football teammates to be initiated into the organization that Spring.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated was founded on November 17, 1911, inside the Science Building (later renamed Thirkield Hall) on the campus of Howard University by three undergraduates: Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper, and Frank Coleman. Joined by their faculty advisor, Ernest Everett Just. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. is the first international fraternity founded on the campus of a historically black college. Dedicated to upholding their cardinal principles of manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift. Several NFL players, such as the Philidelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts are members of the organization.

Scott wasn't “dancing” per the traditional term, he was doing a specific version of “strolling” specific to members of his fraternity that is called “hopping” in celebration of his touchdown. The NFL and media members that cover the league often fail to provide proper context to Black Greek Letter Organizations and their members in the proper time.

It's time that sports media, especially at the highest levels of the industry, have a broader understanding of the culture and customs of some of the players so they can properly provide the context needed in moments such as Scott's miraculous touchdown.