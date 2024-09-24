Jayden Daniels had a stellar game to lead the Washington Commanders to a resounding 38-33 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. But, who would've thought that Daniels would get the first touchdown of his career by throwing to an offensive lineman that also happens to be an HBCU alumnus?

Early in the third quarter with the Commanders in the red zone, Daniels threw a pass to a wide-open Trent Scott, an unlikely target for Daniels. Scott is an offensive lineman for Washington, tasked with protecting Daniels and keeping him upright so he can have the precise passing game that he ultimately did. But, the trickery of Dan Quinn and his coaching staff paid off as the Commanders nabbed an easy touchdown that further helped them extend their lead.

Scott's primetime moment is well deserved. He is a former HBCU standout out of Grambling State University, playing for the Tigers from 2013-2017. Scott was an amazing offensive tackle, not allow a single sack on his quarterback while also racking up 32 knockdowns and 39 pancake blocks and 32 knockdowns. His presence upfront helped star Grambling quarterback Devante Kincade lead a prolific Grambling offense as a dual-threat weapon.

The Tigers ultimately won two SWAC Championships (2016, 2017) and the 2016 Celebration Bowl in a close 10-9 game with Scott on the offensive line. They made it back to the Celebration Bowl in 2017 but ultimately lost to the North Carolina A&T Aggies, who ultimately finished the season undefated.

Scott went on to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft but was unselected. But, he ultimately signed with the Los Angles Chargers, staying with the team from 2018-2019 before moving on to the Carolina Panthers. After a stint with the Panthers, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and has been with the Commanders since the 2023 season after signing a two-year contract in March 2023.

Scott has had a tremendous football journey but even he couldn't have predicted that he'd be the recipient of a touchdown from the reigning Heisman trophy winner on Monday Night Football. But, you must always stay prepared to embrace your moment as you never know when it will come.