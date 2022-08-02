Jaylen Waddle’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Will Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle emerge as a rising star in Miami for the 2022 NFL season?

Sometimes a player will improve himself if another player of equal or more talent joins the same team. That scenario is what we might see in Miami this coming season. Keep in mind that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is coming off a record-setting rookie season, but he has dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 on the Dolphins’ depth chart now that Tyreek Hill is in town.

Hill, of course, is a dynamic player that the Dolphins acquired in a historic deal with Kansas City during the offseason. He has an unrivaled field speed even when compared to Waddle’s quickness. Hill’s entry would make any WR — not just Waddle — slide down to No. 2.

That, however, does not mean that Waddle would be a fantasy throw-away. Instead, the exact reverse is true, especially with a new head coach in charge.

Mike McDaniel, a first-time head coach for the Dolphins who spent just one season as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, will helm the team. By transforming Deebo Samuel into a hybrid wide receiver-running back, McDaniel is credited with reinventing the San Francisco offense. He will likely do the same to the Dolphins for 2022, and Waddle should figure prominently in his offense.

Remember that Jaylen Waddle broke Anquan Boldin’s rookie record of 102 catches to grab 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns, cementing his place in NFL history. He did that, though, with Tua Tagovailoa as his QB, and there were no other reliable wide receiver choices.

Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle for a TD:

pic.twitter.com/0kL9yw3Bgk — 3rd & Juan (@3rdnJuan) July 30, 2022

Tagovailoa leaned heavily on Waddle last season. Now, though, the team has the receiving triumvirate of Hill, Waddle, and tight end Mike Gesicki, which is as strong as any team can muster. Some may see this as a sign of trouble for Waddle, but again, it may produce just the opposite.

Much of the defensive attention is on Hill right now. Defenses will need to change the way they approach Miami’s attack as a result. Despite having a season with a record number of catches, Waddle’s average yardage per catch was less than 10 and he only had one 100-yard performance due to defenses often rolling safeties over the top on him. Waddle served as Tagovailoa’s security blanket when he had to let go of the ball. Hill’s entry does not alter Waddle’s position. Simply said, it alters who is protecting him. With defenses primarily set to focus on stopping Hill, Waddle should have more openings in 2022.

Keep in mind that Hill is a dangerous deep threat, thus a defense that plays single press coverage does so at great risk. Hill usually gets covering from a good cornerback on the other team as well as safety help. Waddle had to deal with it last year. In 2022, he will have a lot more single coverage and matchups with the other team’s No. 2 corner.

Prospective fantasy managers hope this will result in elevated numbers.

Jaylen Waddle 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

With a total of more than 1,000 yards and an average of 63.4 yards per game, Jaylen Waddle had a stellar rookie campaign. Waddle’s Alabama relationship with Tagovailoa definitely paid off. As such, the rookie WR received 140 targets last season, which is the 11th-most of any wide receiver. Waddle’s 104 catches, an NFL rookie record, and overall fantasy ranking of WR17 were all a result of those targets.

Looking ahead, the Dolphins made some adjustments in the summer, adding reinforcements to the offensive line and a few running backs to aid the passing game. All these should give Waddle an excellent chance of having another productive season in Miami.

Aside from getting Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins also acquired Cedrick Wilson and fourth-round rookie WR Erik Ezukanma. That’s not even mentioning Chase Edmonds, who has excelled in his career as a receiving running back. All these weapons should open up the offense for the Dolphins and by virtue, for Waddle, too.

“Lambo and a Ferrari.” 🐬🔥 – Tyreek Hill on him and Jaylen Waddle pic.twitter.com/bdcvr929ST — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) July 28, 2022

Experts may say that Miami’s offense may struggle to sustain two receivers who can compete in the top-16, but the jury is still out on that. Hill is such a dynamic talent that he will undoubtedly be the main target of this offense’s WR corps. Waddle will likely be around the 1K mark and should still have a solid season. His current ADP, though, is still a little uncertain. Going into 2022, he should still be regarded as a reliable WR2 option. Unlike at times during his first season, however, he is no longer a low-tier WR1.

Waddle was a sensation as a rookie in 2021, and in all formats, Waddle is still worth choosing as the No. 2 fantasy receiver in the fourth round. Never forget that he broke the rookie reception record and put up very good numbers. Even if fears of his decline are well-founded, the slide should not be by much.

Even with Hill on the roster, Jaylen Waddle should still be a top fantasy option because of his connection to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Waddle still has top twenty potential across all formats.