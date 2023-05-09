Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 in Boston tonight! Jayson Tatum and the Celtics lead the way for this same-game parlay from The Ringer and FanDuel.

James Harden saved the season once again for the Sixers as he finished Game 4 with 42 points after two terrible games in a row. Because of the former MVP, the Sixers are now tied with the reigning Eastern Conference Champions.

Here are the same-game parlay odds for Game 5 in Boston

Same Game Parlay Odds: 76ers-Celtics Odds

Boston Celtics to win

Jayson Tatum 25+ points

Jaylen Brown 25+ points

Derrick White 2+ threes made

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This same-game parlay adds up to +438 at time of publication.

Game 5 is going to be a brawl. The last time they were in this building the Celtics stomped them for a 30-point win. However, the Sixers have not given up. They bounced back with a huge Game 4 and Harden was the reason why they were still in it. If the Celtics show up tonight at TD Garden then this same-game parlay has a great chance of cashing in.

The Celtics are -7.5 favorites to win this game. The good news … you only need them moneyline.

Tatum is coming off a 24-point game where he started off shooting very poorly. In a game of this magnitude, expect both Tatum and Brown to score a ton of points. Both of The Jays average north of 25 points per game so far in the playoffs.

Derrick White is an interesting player to keep an eye out for. He just needs to drain two three-pointers to help cash in this parlay. White has been huge for the Celtics since coming over from San Antonio at the trade deadline last season.